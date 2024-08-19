[KH Explains] Why Korean metro operators are selling station names

The name board of Jonggak Station on Subway Line No. 1 displays "Standard Chartered Bank Korea" in parenthesis after the original station name. (Newsis)

South Korea's subway operators are raising billions of won by selling station co-naming rights to corporations, allowing them to place their names alongside the well-known station names, to make up for substantial operating losses.

Seoul Metro, the operator of Subway Line Nos. 1 through 9 within the capital, announced Aug. 12 that it had sold the co-naming rights for several subway stations, including Seongsu Station, Gangnam Station, Yeouinaru Station and Sangbong Station, through a bidding process held from July 25 to Aug. 6.

Co-naming rights to Seongsu Station and Gangnam Station were acquired by CJ Olive Young, a health and beauty retailer under CJ Group, and Haru Plant Dental Clinic for 1 billion won ($740,000) and 1.11 billion won, respectively. The co-naming rights to Yeouinaru Station sold for 222 million won, while the price for Sangbong Station was not disclosed due to confidentiality issues.

The prices for Seongsu and Gangnam stations, in particular, set new records, surpassing the previous high of 870 million won for Euljiro 3(sam)-ga Station, purchased by Shinhan Card in 2022.

Starting in October, the buyers’ names will appear not just throughout the affected stations, but across the entire metro system, including on pole signs, LED panels and in voice announcements. The contract lasts for three years, with one-third of the total payment made to the subway operator each year.

Additional revenue streams

Last year, the subway operator incurred an annual loss of 517.3 billion won despite its decision to raise the basic fare from 1,250 won to 1,400 won in August that year, which marked the first increase in eight years. Accumulated losses of the subway operator had surpassed 17 trillion won in 2021.

“Since fare increases and losses from free rides are issues the corporation cannot resolve on its own, we have expanded the station co-naming rights program since last year to generate revenue from nontransportation businesses,” said a Seoul Metro official.

Seoul Metro generated more than 4.7 billion won in revenue from the annual payments received through co-naming rights contracts in 2023 alone.

The metro operator has now contracted co-naming rights for 38 subway stations on Line Nos. 1 through 9, with the addition of Seongsu, Gangnam, Yeouinaru and Sangbong.

For similar reasons, other regional metro systems, including Korea Railroad Corp., Busan Transportation Corp. and Daegu Transportation Corp., have initiated the sales of co-naming rights for their subway stations.

Quenching thirst for brand awareness