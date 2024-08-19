Honeywell taps strategy expert to lead Korean office

Honeywell, a multinational integrated operating conglomerate, on Monday announced that it has appointed Dean Park as the head of its Korean office as it looks to bolster growth here.

According to Honeywell, Park will oversee the delivery of tailored products and solutions designed to meet the local needs of Korea’s key industries that align with the three megatrends -- automation, the future of aviation and energy transition -- shaping Honeywell’s portfolio.

The new Korea chief will be in charge of driving engagement across Honeywell’s strategic accounts, strengthening the company’s positions within the regional industry channels and business community, and overseeing the development of the company’s talent and leadership pipeline in the country.

“I’m delighted to be joining Honeywell to build on the strong foundation the team has established in Korea,” said Park.

“This is a market with considerable upside potential, driven by its leadership in key technology areas including automation and artificial intelligence. It is a natural fit for Honeywell’s portfolio of connected technologies, and I am looking forward to working with our valued customers and partners to support their continued growth objectives.”

Prior to joining Honeywell, Park was the chief strategy officer at global chemical firm UNID. He also served as a president at Sampyo Group, a Seoul-based construction materials conglomerate. His other previous roles include Asia Pacific region president at Baker Hughes, GE’s energy subsidiary, and senior consultant at global business consulting firm Accenture.

“This is an exciting time for Honeywell in Korea and across the entire Asia Pacific region, where critical macro-trends are changing how industrial companies are using technology to drive growth and meet broader corporate objectives,” said Nigel Brockett, president of the Asia Pacific region at Honeywell.

“I am pleased to welcome Dean to the team at a time when Honeywell is extending its position as a trusted technology partner to support the region’s leadership in automation, air travel and energy transition.”