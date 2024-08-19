[Out of the Shadows] War on drugs comes to Korean campuses

Members of a college social club comprising hundreds of members from South Korea's 13 colleges, including the nation's most prestigious schools like Seoul National University and Korea University, administer drugs at an amusement park. (Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office)

A 30-something graduate student at KAIST, South Korea's top science-specialized university, was recently arrested by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office for distributing and using drugs within a social fraternity he created in 2021 which included members from 13 other elite universities.

Three other university students were also apprehended, and two others were indicted without physical detention for breaching the Narcotics Control Act. Eight other students who took drugs but were not suspected of other offenses were granted deferred prosecution on condition they participated in a rehabilitation program.

The case raised eyebrows as the students, most studying at prestigious schools, did not fit the typical profile of a drug user here.

Korea has been largely successful in its drug prevention policies. Illegal narcotics are much less common than in Europe or North America, and the stereotypical users are either those on the margins of society or wayward youths from wealthy families.

The public perception of illegal drugs is also extremely negative, and there are strict penalties for possession and even use. While US celebrities sometimes openly smoke marijuana, even suspicion of its use in Korea can cause serious problems for entertainers.

As such, students attending the nation's top universities are seen as having a lot to lose if they are caught using drugs, and doing so is a serious blot on their character.

The students in the above case had reportedly been taking and trading drugs including ecstasy, LSD, methamphetamine, ketamine and psilocybin, the active chemical in magic mushrooms, since December 2022.

They managed to skirt authorities' radar despite a surprising lack of caution. Knowing that they would still be viable candidates for corporate jobs upon graduating, their alleged activities included spending lavishly on drug-fueled parties at hotels with female entertainment workers, taking drugs at amusement parks and even carrying drugs in their luggage when traveling to Thailand and Jeju Island.

Weeks after the issue surfaced, Kim Bong-sik, the new chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, vowed that he would end drug crimes during his inauguration held on Friday, referring to it as a "crime that harms people's everyday life."

"(Police) will safeguard citizens from crime and accidents by prioritizing activities that aim to prevent crimes rather than responding to them after happening and take stern action against harmful offenses such as drugs," he pledged.

In light of the incident, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced it would provide drug prevention education for college students starting in the second semester of this year to raise awareness of the dangers and harms of drugs, stressing that drugs had become a "grave public concern."

Currently, drug education is only compulsory for kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school students, with the classes mostly focusing on videos that tell students to "just say no" to drugs.