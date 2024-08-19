Typhoon Jongdari approaches S. Korea

Typhoon Jongdari is slowly approaching South Korea, and it is expected to bring heavy rains accompanied by strong winds to the southern parts of the country, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday.

The KMA said Typhoon Jongdari, the ninth typhoon of this year and the first typhoon to hit Korea this year, formed on the southwestern coast of Okinawa at 3 a.m., Monday, moving at a slow speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

Typhoon Jongdari is expected to approach Jeju Island on Tuesday morning before weakening near the West Sea on Wednesday morning.

Due to the approaching typhoon, the southern parts of Korea, including Jeju Island, will see heavy rain ranging from 30 to 80 millimeters from early morning on Tuesday until Wednesday. Mountainous regions in Jeju Island, the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province and Jirisan can expect rainfall of up to 100 mm.

Rain clouds are also expected to expand nationwide from Tuesday to Wednesday, with the Greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province seeing up to 10 to 40 mm of rain. The North and South Chungcheong Provinces may have up to 50 mm of rain while North and South Jeolla Provinces may receive up to 60 mm.

A heavy wind watch has also been issued in southern parts of Korea, including Jeju Island, as wind speeds of around 70 kph are expected in such regions from Tuesday to Wednesday. At night, very strong winds above 90 kph are expected in Jeju Island's mountainous regions.

However, the KMA added that rainfall would not cool down the persistent heat, as the typhoon clouds bring in warm winds from the south, maintaining heat waves.

Tropical night phenomena will continue to be observed nationwide through Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical nights refer to a phenomenon in which the lowest temperature remains above 25 degrees Celsius between 6:01 p.m. the night before and 9 a.m. the next day.

Average daytime temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday nationwide are expected to range between 30 C to 36 C and 29 C to 34 C respectively, slightly above previous average temperatures. The KMA anticipates such warm temperatures to persist in Korea at least until Aug. 29.

As of Monday, Typhoon Jongdari is expected to weaken near Seosan in South Chungcheong Province at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. However, depending on weather conditions, the KMA added that there is a small possibility of the typhoon changing paths to pass through Korea if the typhoon clouds develop overnight. Heavy rainfall may also continue in some parts of Korea going into Thursday.