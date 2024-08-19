Memorial concert for rockstar Shin Hae-chul to take place in October

Poster of the “Mawang 10th: Ghost Stage,” a memorial concert marking the 10th anniversary of the passing of Shin Hae-chul (Dream Us Company)

A memorial concert will be held to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of legendary rock star Shin Hae-chul.

The concert, titled “Mawang 10th: Ghost Stage,” will take place on Oct. 26-27 at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

The upcoming concert is a tribute concert prepared by musicians who remember Shin, where his music and philosophy will be reinterpreted through various genres, music and performances.

The event organizers stated that the production team and participating musicians envision the concert as a joyful music festival rather than a serious or sorrowful event.

Blind tickets for the concert will be sold on the online ticket purchase platform Interpark on Aug 26-28, before the lineup announcement. Details on the performers and additional ticket sales schedules will be announced later.

Shin Hae-chul debuted in 1988, winning the grand prize at the MBC Campus Music Festival with the band Muhangwedo and their song “To You.” He later rose to stardom as a solo artist with hits such as "Jazz Cafe" and "You, Deep in My Heart." He also significantly impacted popular music as the leader of the rock band N.ex.t, pioneering the experimental rock music of South Korea.

Known for his outspoken views on social issues, sharp wit, and explosive charisma on stage, he earned the nickname "Mawang" – Korean for "demon lord." He passed away in 2014 due to medical malpractice during surgery.