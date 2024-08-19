Home

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA

    Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’

    SK hynix sales more than double in China, US in H1

    Debate flares over strict drunk driving laws named after trot singer

    PPP leader welcomes opposition leader's offer of talks

    Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival

Memorial concert for rockstar Shin Hae-chul to take place in October

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Aug. 19, 2024 - 14:59

Poster of the “Mawang 10th: Ghost Stage,” a memorial concert marking the 10th anniversary of the passing of Shin Hae-chul (Dream Us Company) Poster of the “Mawang 10th: Ghost Stage,” a memorial concert marking the 10th anniversary of the passing of Shin Hae-chul (Dream Us Company)

A memorial concert will be held to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of legendary rock star Shin Hae-chul.

The concert, titled “Mawang 10th: Ghost Stage,” will take place on Oct. 26-27 at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

The upcoming concert is a tribute concert prepared by musicians who remember Shin, where his music and philosophy will be reinterpreted through various genres, music and performances.

The event organizers stated that the production team and participating musicians envision the concert as a joyful music festival rather than a serious or sorrowful event.

Blind tickets for the concert will be sold on the online ticket purchase platform Interpark on Aug 26-28, before the lineup announcement. Details on the performers and additional ticket sales schedules will be announced later.

Shin Hae-chul debuted in 1988, winning the grand prize at the MBC Campus Music Festival with the band Muhangwedo and their song “To You.” He later rose to stardom as a solo artist with hits such as "Jazz Cafe" and "You, Deep in My Heart." He also significantly impacted popular music as the leader of the rock band N.ex.t, pioneering the experimental rock music of South Korea.

Known for his outspoken views on social issues, sharp wit, and explosive charisma on stage, he earned the nickname "Mawang" – Korean for "demon lord." He passed away in 2014 due to medical malpractice during surgery.

Shin Hae-chul (Acemaker Movie Works) Shin Hae-chul (Acemaker Movie Works)

