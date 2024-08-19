[Photo News] Korean Air spreads wings of charity

Employees from Korean Air and Delta Air Lines pose for a photo after a homebuilding project in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Wednesday. In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Korea, the initiative aims to provide much-needed housing for local families. A team of 33 employees from the two airlines worked together on various construction tasks, including brick-laying, roofing and carpentry. Korean Air’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity Korea dates back to 2001, initially focusing on financial support for building costs. In the last two decades, around 800 Korean Air employees have helped build 18 homes across the country. (Korean Air)