Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job

    More young Koreans give up on finding a job
  2. 2

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake

    Woman found dead inside police car, footage suggests fatal mistake
  3. 3

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party

    Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party
  4. 4

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire

    Police launch investigation into Mercedes-Benz EV fire
  5. 5

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA

    COVID-19 levels in wastewater surge amid summer wave: KDCA
  1. 6

    Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’

    Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’
  2. 7

    SK hynix sales more than double in China, US in H1

    SK hynix sales more than double in China, US in H1
  3. 8

    Debate flares over strict drunk driving laws named after trot singer

    Debate flares over strict drunk driving laws named after trot singer
  4. 9

    PPP leader welcomes opposition leader's offer of talks

    PPP leader welcomes opposition leader's offer of talks
  5. 10

    Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival

    Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival
피터빈트

[Photo News] Korean Air spreads wings of charity

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 19, 2024 - 13:56

    • Link copied

Employees from Korean Air and Delta Air Lines pose for a photo after a homebuilding project in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Wednesday. In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Korea, the initiative aims to provide much-needed housing for local families. A team of 33 employees from the two airlines worked together on various construction tasks, including brick-laying, roofing and carpentry. Korean Air’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity Korea dates back to 2001, initially focusing on financial support for building costs. In the last two decades, around 800 Korean Air employees have helped build 18 homes across the country. (Korean Air)

More from Headlines