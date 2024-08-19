Bandit of brothers: Former war veteran swindles another veteran

A South Korea veteran of the Vietnam War in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of defrauding money from another war veteran suffering from dementia, police said Monday.

According to Suwon Jungbu Police Station, the suspect is being investigated on the charge of quasi-fraud, stipulated by Article 348 of the Criminal Act as taking advantage of a minor or one suffering from a mental disorder by taking one's property or obtaining financial advantages. He is believed to have taken some 86 million won ($64,000) since 2019 from the victim, who is also in his 70s.

The suspect got admitted at the Suwon Medical Care Center for Patriots and Veterans in 2018, and got closed with the victim who was admitted a year later. The suspect noticed that the victim was suffering from dementia, and earned his trust by stepping up to protect him.

But the medical center grew suspicious and reported the case to the police. Police requested and received an arrest warrant from the court, saying that the suspect presents a flight risk.

The suspect told police officials that he spent the money on gambling and other expenses.

Police said it will expand the investigation to the rest of the veterans being treated at the medical center, suspecting there could be more fraud cases like this one.