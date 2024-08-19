[The Calling] Deaf priest calls out scant teachings about deaf people

Ordained Asia’s first-ever deaf Catholic priest in July 2007 at the age of 39, Father Park Min-seo is a trailblazer.

Park reached another milestone in May, earning a Ph.D. with a dissertation on how the Korean Catholic Church could better serve deaf Catholics. He worked on his dissertation while serving a three-year term as a chaplain at St. Francis of Assisi Deaf Church in Maryland. The Archdiocese of Washington had asked the Archdiocese of Seoul to dispatch Park, who is proficient in two languages -- Korean Sign Language and American Sign Language.

In a written interview with The Korea Herald upon returning home Saturday, Park discussed his long-held conviction of “respecting differences to bring down discrimination.”

“Unlike Korea, American elementary, middle and high schools teach about the deaf and sign language, from what I gather. That helps people understand the deaf better, look at them more positively and respect them,” Park said, drawing on his 10 years in the US where he earned his master’s degree in divinity in 2004. He was ordained in 2007 by the Archdiocese of Seoul.

Park lost his hearing at two while being treated for measles and his disability was the reason he sought higher education in the US for priesthood, a path counseled by Father Thomas Coughlin, the first deaf priest in the US.

“Korea is known for its hyper-competitive college admissions race, which overlooks character-building. School textbooks rarely deal with deaf people, Korean Sign Language or Deaf culture,” Park said. “I have often come across curious eyes trying to make sense of what’s happening when they see the deaf communicating in sign language,” he added.

“That could change if schools started teaching about the deaf and their culture,” Park continued.