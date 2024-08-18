[팟캐스트] (613) 전기차 화재가 중고차 판매량에 미치는 영향은?

A Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle is serviced in Seoul on August 14 following the company's announcement of free inspections at 75 service centers across Korea. (Newsis)

진행자: 간형우, Paul Kerry

Korea sees panic selling in used EVs

기사 요약: 전기차 화재 이후 중고차 판매 시장에서 매물 쏟아지는 전기차

[1] A mass sell-off of EVs has begun in South Korea, following a fire involving a Mercedes-Benz EV in Incheon that destroyed more than 140 cars and sparked proposals to restrict EVs' access to underground parking lots.

sell-off: 매각

spark: 촉발시키다

access: 입장

[2] Since the fire on Aug. 1, the market has been flooded with used EVs. K Car, Korea’s second-largest used car trading platform, reported an 184 percent increase in used EV listings in the first week of August compared to the final week of July.

flood: 물밀듯이 밀려들다

[3] The Mercedes-Benz EQE series, which includes the standard EQE 300, the EQE 350+ -- the exact model involved in the fire -- along with its high-performance AMG counterpart and the EQE SUV, has been especially hard hit by the market’s reaction.

counterpart: 상대

especially: 특히

[4] Following the incident, over 100 EQE models have appeared on SK Encar, Korea’s top used car trading platform, pushing the total number of EQE vehicles for sale to 115 as of Friday.

incident: 사건

appear: 생기다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240816050444

