[팟캐스트] (612) 밤에도 더운 올해 여름, 역대 최장 열대야 기록

Children play at the fountain in Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on August 13. (Yonhap)

진행자: 간형우, Paul Kerry

Seoul records 26 consecutive tropical nights, most on record

기사 요약: 지속되는 폭염으로 역대 최장기간 기록한 열대야

[1] Seoul has endured the longest streak of tropical nights on record, running for 26 consecutive days, and the hot weather is expected to continue.

endure: 버티다

streak: 연속

tropical: 열대의

consecutive: 연이은

[2] The current streak, from July 21 to Aug. 15, ties the previous record set in 2018 for the longest run of tropical nights since modern weather monitoring began in 1907.

tie: 비기다

modern: 현대의

[3] With the lowest temperature predicted to be 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the capital city is expected to surpass this record.

predict: 예측하다

surpass: 뛰어넘다

[4] Tropical nights are those when the nighttime temperature remains above 25 degrees Celsius from 6:01 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.

remain: 남아 있다

above: 보다 위에, 많은

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240816050216

