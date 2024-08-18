Hyundai AutoEver leads security infrastructures projects in Africa

A sign of Hyundai AutoEver at its headquarters in Seoul (Hyundai AutoEver)

Hyundai AutoEver, Hyundai Motor Group’s software subsidiary, has scored a series of orders to build public security infrastructures in developing African nations: Angola and Mozambique.

According to information and communications technology industry sources on Sunday, Hyundai AutoEver signed an 89 billion won ($65.7 million) contract with Angola for a security enhancement project in June this year.

For the project, Hyundai AutoEver will set up a system similar to the Korean National Police Agency’s public order control tower in Angola’s capital city of Luanda and nearby areas. The project includes the establishment of infrastructures such as closed-circuit television, or CCTV, and optical communication networks and five control centers for the country’s regional policy agencies.

The company expects that the project, which is expected to take about two years to complete, will enhance Angola’s public security by setting up an organized system for reporting criminal activities.

In September last year, Hyundai AutoEver inked a 105.4 billion won contract with Mozambique to build a public safety management system.

The Mozambique project, which is projected to be completed next year, includes the establishment of a national control center and local control centers for preventing crimes and managing disasters as well as a public security control system and CCTV control system.

Both of Hyundai AutoEver’s Angola and Mozambique projects are conducted as a paid loan from the Korean government’s economic development cooperation fund, or EDCF, which is a part of the country’s official development assistance, government aid designed to promote the economic development and welfare of developing countries.

Hyundai AutoEver has been carrying out projects under the EDCF’s paid loan arrangement, including the establishment of a land information system in Bangladesh and hospital information systems at national cancer centers in the Ivory Coast and Senegal.

“We were able to score large-scale EDCF orders in a row through our distinguished ICT capabilities and marketing strategies,” said a Hyundai AutoEver official.

“We will contribute to strengthening the local safety net by successfully completing the projects.”