‘Heartsping’ director confident that Teenieping movie appeals to all ages

“Heartsping: Teenieping of Love,” the first movie of the hit Korean animation series “Catch! Teenieping,” appeals not only to young viewers, but to those in their 50s and 60s as well, its director said.

Kim Su-hoon, who doubles as the movie's director and the CEO of SAMG Entertainment and is responsible for the Teenieping worldview, said he differentiated the movie from the TV series by adding elements of a family movie.

“From the beginning, I was sure that this film had to be a family movie. It is a difficult genre because it has to both satisfy children and the adults who watch it with them,” Kim told reporters in an interview in Seoul on Wednesday.

“Teenieping” is a 2020 TV animation series by SAMG Entertainment that revolves around Princess Romi of the Emotion Kingdom. She comes to Earth to catch cute and mischievous creatures called Teeniepings, each of which has a unique power linked to an emotion or concept it represents.

The movie “Heartsping: Teenieping of Love” tells the story of what happened to Princess Romi before coming to Earth and her fateful encounter with Heartsping who becomes her soulmate.