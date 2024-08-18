Bold works, reinterpretations among this year's eclectic SIDance lineup

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul, Busan set records for consecutive tropical nights
-
2
[Weekender] Discover Seoul's serene retreats: From libraries to hanok
-
3
Health authorities to supply treatments for 260,000 COVID-19 patients
-
4
Island cafes with beach vibes for dog days of summer
-
5
[LLG] AI a tool, not a threat, says 31-year-old AI filmmaker
-
6
[New in Town] America-themed bakery ‘What A Bread’ fulfills all your carb needs
-
7
N. Korea's Kim attends demonstration class for children from flood-hit region
-
8
S. Korea to enhance mpox surveillance following WHO emergency alert
-
9
Interpark Commerce seeks debt restructuring following TMON, WeMakePrice
-
10
Poetic voices of resistance from Korea's darkest times
Bold works, reinterpretations among this year's eclectic SIDance lineupBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Aug. 18, 2024 - 13:01
The 27th Seoul International Dance Festival, presented by the Seoul section of the International Dance Council (CID-UNESCO), is set to captivate audiences from Sept. 1 to 14 across Seoul.
This year’s festival will showcase 35 performances from eight countries, including Canada, Australia and Luxembourg, at various locations including Sogang University’s Mary Hall, Samil-ro Changgo Theater, Daehakro Arts Theater, Eunpyeong Arts Center and Seoul Namsan Gukakdang.
In a departure from previous editions, this year's festival will not focus on a specific theme. Instead, it aims to make contemporary dance more accessible to audiences with workshops and artist talks, allowing the audience to engage directly with the art form.
“Our goal this year is to challenge the prejudice that contemporary dance is inherently difficult,” said SIDance Artistic Director Lee Jong-ho during a press conference held in Seoul, Aug. 8.
The festival will kick off with “Body,” a performance by HBE Dance Company, led by Canada-based choreographer Hanna Kiel, who is originally from Seoul. Known for its blend of different dance genres, HBE Dance Company’s “Body” investigates communication through the body, exploring cultural disparities and personal narratives in a dialogue absent of words.
“HIVE -- Our Hydrological Need of Cosmic Lines” by Insieme Irreali will close the festival. Choreographed by choreographer Pietro Marullo, who works in Italy and Belgium, this provocative work examines human and cosmic connections, with bold staging featuring five of the six dancers performing in the nude. The performance is restricted to those aged 19 and older.
Among the Korean productions, Goblin Party and Gamblerz Crew will co-present “The Drum’s Dream,” a dynamic fusion of traditional Korean dance and contemporary b-boying. Choreographer Kim Hyoung-min’s “I Dance the Theater” will explore the evolving social roles and rules within the theater, while Bae Jin-ho’s “Subverted Anatomical Landscape -- 2122.2122” will offer a symbolic portrayal of physical relationships and the quest for pleasure.
In collaboration with SIDance, Seoul Namsan Gukakdang will stage "Dokkaebi’s Dream Site," an exhibition and sound art experience that reflects the struggles and anxieties of youth through diverse artistic expressions.
Additionally, traditional dance from Korea's Yeongnam region will be highlighted with "Half Moon: Legacy of Kim Kyung-ran’s Dance Style," as well as a collection of dance performances from the Jeolla Provinces by six distinguished masters in “Youngnam Moo-Ak.”
Artistic director Lee said SIDance continues its tradition of incorporating Korean traditional dance into the contemporary dance festival, reaffirming its belief that revisiting and reinterpreting traditions is foundational to the development of modern creative dance.
Internationally, the festival will present a range of innovative works: Sarah Baltzinger and Isaiah Wilson’s “Megastructure,” a silent choreographic exploration; Jana Burkiewiczova’s Burkicom with “The Island!” addressing environmental concerns through dance; Kinan Nader and Maria Campos’ “Made of Space,” the concluding piece in a trilogy examining time and infinity; Lina Limosani’s Limosani Projekts’ “Barbarians,” delving into the primal forces within civilized minds; Polish Dance Theatre’s “45,” a blend of physical intensity and neoclassical grace; and Anamaria & Magi’s duet “COSSOC,” an outdoor performance to be announced at a later date.
Dewey Del, composed of the three children of renowned Italian artist Romeo Castellucci, is visiting Korea for the first time to perform “The Rite of Spring,” a reinterpretation of Stravinsky’s work that explores the tumultuous significance of the season.
Check the SIDance official website for a detailed schedule.
More from Headlines
-
Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party
-
More young Koreans giving up on finding a job
-
Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’