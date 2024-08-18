Bold works, reinterpretations among this year's eclectic SIDance lineup

“HIVE -- Our Hydrological Need of Cosmic Lines” by Insieme Irreali (Diana Ciufo/SIDance) “HIVE -- Our Hydrological Need of Cosmic Lines” by Insieme Irreali (Diana Ciufo/SIDance)

The 27th Seoul International Dance Festival, presented by the Seoul section of the International Dance Council (CID-UNESCO), is set to captivate audiences from Sept. 1 to 14 across Seoul. This year’s festival will showcase 35 performances from eight countries, including Canada, Australia and Luxembourg, at various locations including Sogang University’s Mary Hall, Samil-ro Changgo Theater, Daehakro Arts Theater, Eunpyeong Arts Center and Seoul Namsan Gukakdang. In a departure from previous editions, this year's festival will not focus on a specific theme. Instead, it aims to make contemporary dance more accessible to audiences with workshops and artist talks, allowing the audience to engage directly with the art form. “Our goal this year is to challenge the prejudice that contemporary dance is inherently difficult,” said SIDance Artistic Director Lee Jong-ho during a press conference held in Seoul, Aug. 8.

HBE Dance Company's "Body" (Kendra Epik/SIDance) HBE Dance Company's "Body" (Kendra Epik/SIDance)

The festival will kick off with “Body,” a performance by HBE Dance Company, led by Canada-based choreographer Hanna Kiel, who is originally from Seoul. Known for its blend of different dance genres, HBE Dance Company’s “Body” investigates communication through the body, exploring cultural disparities and personal narratives in a dialogue absent of words. “HIVE -- Our Hydrological Need of Cosmic Lines” by Insieme Irreali will close the festival. Choreographed by choreographer Pietro Marullo, who works in Italy and Belgium, this provocative work examines human and cosmic connections, with bold staging featuring five of the six dancers performing in the nude. The performance is restricted to those aged 19 and older.

Goblin Party and Gamblerz Crew's “The Drum’s Dream” (SIDance) Goblin Party and Gamblerz Crew's “The Drum’s Dream” (SIDance)

Among the Korean productions, Goblin Party and Gamblerz Crew will co-present “The Drum’s Dream,” a dynamic fusion of traditional Korean dance and contemporary b-boying. Choreographer Kim Hyoung-min’s “I Dance the Theater” will explore the evolving social roles and rules within the theater, while Bae Jin-ho’s “Subverted Anatomical Landscape -- 2122.2122” will offer a symbolic portrayal of physical relationships and the quest for pleasure. In collaboration with SIDance, Seoul Namsan Gukakdang will stage "Dokkaebi’s Dream Site," an exhibition and sound art experience that reflects the struggles and anxieties of youth through diverse artistic expressions. Additionally, traditional dance from Korea's Yeongnam region will be highlighted with "Half Moon: Legacy of Kim Kyung-ran’s Dance Style," as well as a collection of dance performances from the Jeolla Provinces by six distinguished masters in “Youngnam Moo-Ak.” Artistic director Lee said SIDance continues its tradition of incorporating Korean traditional dance into the contemporary dance festival, reaffirming its belief that revisiting and reinterpreting traditions is foundational to the development of modern creative dance.

Dewey Del's “The Rite of Spring” (Lorenza Daverio/SIDance) Dewey Del's “The Rite of Spring” (Lorenza Daverio/SIDance)