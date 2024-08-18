Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival

“By the Stream” director Hong Sang-soo (left) and actor Kim Min-hee (right) pose for a photo at the 77th Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, Saturday. (DPA-Yonhap)

South Korean actor Kim Min-hee received the best performance award at the 77th Locarno International Film Festival for Hong Sang-soo’s 32nd film “By the Stream.”

“By the Stream,” titled “Suyucheon” in Korean, is the story of Jeon-yim (played by Kim), a lecturer at a woman’s university who asks her uncle, a blacklisted actor-director, to direct a skit at the university. While Jeon-yim goes out every night to paint by the stream and get inspiration, her uncle becomes embroiled in a scandal with a professor at the university’s textile department.

The movie is the 15th collaborative work between Kim and her longtime partner-director Hong. Kim also participated in the film as a line producer.

“I’m really in love with your films, director Hong. Thank you for making this beautiful film. Thank you for allowing me to work with you. Wish everyone to be happy,” Kim said on the stage in her acceptance speech during the award ceremony held in Locarno, Switzerland, Saturday.