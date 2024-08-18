Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film Festival

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul, Busan set records for consecutive tropical nights
-
2
[Weekender] Discover Seoul's serene retreats: From libraries to hanok
-
3
Health authorities to supply treatments for 260,000 COVID-19 patients
-
4
Island cafes with beach vibes for dog days of summer
-
5
[LLG] AI a tool, not a threat, says 31-year-old AI filmmaker
-
6
[New in Town] America-themed bakery ‘What A Bread’ fulfills all your carb needs
-
7
N. Korea's Kim attends demonstration class for children from flood-hit region
-
8
S. Korea to enhance mpox surveillance following WHO emergency alert
-
9
Interpark Commerce seeks debt restructuring following TMON, WeMakePrice
-
10
Poetic voices of resistance from Korea's darkest times
Kim Min-hee wins best performance at Locarno Film FestivalBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Aug. 18, 2024 - 11:56
South Korean actor Kim Min-hee received the best performance award at the 77th Locarno International Film Festival for Hong Sang-soo’s 32nd film “By the Stream.”
“By the Stream,” titled “Suyucheon” in Korean, is the story of Jeon-yim (played by Kim), a lecturer at a woman’s university who asks her uncle, a blacklisted actor-director, to direct a skit at the university. While Jeon-yim goes out every night to paint by the stream and get inspiration, her uncle becomes embroiled in a scandal with a professor at the university’s textile department.
The movie is the 15th collaborative work between Kim and her longtime partner-director Hong. Kim also participated in the film as a line producer.
“I’m really in love with your films, director Hong. Thank you for making this beautiful film. Thank you for allowing me to work with you. Wish everyone to be happy,” Kim said on the stage in her acceptance speech during the award ceremony held in Locarno, Switzerland, Saturday.
She added that the period of shooting -- five days in total -- was too short for her but was still happy and enjoyable.
Kim and Hong have been romantically involved since 2015. The director is separated from his wife whom he married in 1985 but has not divorced.
The 77th Locarno Film Festival, which kicked off Aug. 7, showcased artistic and experimental movies from around the world.
It is the fourth time auteur Hong was invited to the festival, following “Our Sunhee” (2013), “Right Now, Wrong Then” (2015) and “Hotel by the River” (2018). All three works won Hong awards.
“By the Stream” opens in local theaters this year, according to Hong’s production firm Jeonwonsa Film.
More from Headlines
-
Lee Jae-myung reelected as leader of main opposition party
-
More young Koreans giving up on finding a job
-
Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan vow unity on ‘greatest challenges’