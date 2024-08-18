Weather agency to publish white paper on heat waves for 1st time

Most Popular
Weather agency to publish white paper on heat waves for 1st timeBy Yonhap
Published : Aug. 18, 2024 - 11:39
The state weather agency said Sunday it will publish its first-ever white paper on heat waves as South Korea experiences record-breaking temperatures this summer.
The paper, set to be released by the end of this year, will cover the history and causes of heat waves, provide midterm and long-term forecasts, and examine the impact of heat waves on society, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
Although the KMA has previously issued papers on monsoons and typhoons, this will be the first time it will publish one specifically on heat waves.
Twenty-two people have died from heat-related illnesses so far this year, with 2,652 people affected by the heat waves. (Yonhap)
