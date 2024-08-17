N. Korea's Kim attends demonstration class for children from flood-hit region

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a demonstration class for children from flood-hit regions, state media reported Saturday, as part of a series of efforts to emphasize his concern for the victims of recent heavy downpours.

Kim visited the school located at their accommodation in Pyongyang on Friday, which had been prepared for victims from flood-affected areas in the North Phyongan, Jagang, and Ryanggang provinces, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Heavy rains in late July flooded large areas along the Amnok River on the northern border. Some South Korean media outlets have reported that the number of those dead or missing likely exceeds 1,000.

The KCNA reported that Kim arrived at the April 25 Hostel and observed the lesson for pupils from the flood-stricken areas, inspecting educational equipment and school fixtures.

Kim emphasized "the need to ensure that the children study well during the recovery from flood damage and to organize a diverse schedule that will make their stay in Pyongyang an unforgettable and pleasant memory forever," according to the report.

In a separate dispatch, the KCNA also reported that children and other people from the flood-affected areas enjoyed their stay in Pyongyang, including having a good time at the Munsu and Rungna water parks.

During last week's visit to Uiju County in North Phyongan, Kim met with flood victims staying at a temporary shelter and promised to bring them to Pyongyang.

More than 13,000 victims, including children, the elderly and the sick, arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday and were provided with accommodation.

Last week, Kim pledged to support flood victims without outside assistance, effectively rejecting international aid and South Korea's proposal for flood damage relief.