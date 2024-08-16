[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

1. All of the students enrolled in the special school have displayed impressive musical talent ------- in childhood.

(A) curiously

(B) early

(C) presently

(D) currently

해석

특수 학교에 등록된 모든 학생들은 유년 시절에 일찍 인상적인 음악적 재능을 발휘해왔다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘특수 학교에 등록된 모든 학생들은 유년 시절에 일찍 인상적인 음악적 재능을 발휘해왔다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘일찍, 조기에’라는 뜻의 부사 (B) early가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) curiously는 '신기한 듯이, 호기심에서', (C) presently는 ‘곧, 머지않아’, (D) currently는 ‘현재, 일반적으로’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

enroll 등록하다 display 발휘하다, 전시하다 impressive 인상적인, 감명 깊은

2. One ------- of the health campaign is to raise public awareness about the importance of exercise.

(A) purpose

(B) purposeful

(C) purposed

(D) purposely

해석

그 건강 캠페인의 한 가지 목적은 운동의 중요성에 대한 대중 인식을 높이는 것이다.

해설

명사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸 앞의 수량 형용사 One의 꾸밈을 받을 수 있는 것은 명사이므로 ‘목적, 용도’라는 뜻의 명사 (A) purpose가 정답이다. 형용사 (B), 과거형 동사 또는 과거분사 (C), 부사 (D)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

raise awareness about ~에 대한 인식을 높이다

3. The waiters worked round the clock ------- the establishment would be ready for its grand opening the next morning.

(A) in case

(B) so that

(C) due to

(D) as regards

해석

그 종업원들은 레스토랑이 다음 날 아침 개점일을 위해 준비되도록 계속해서 일했다.

해설

부사절 접속사 채우기 문제

이 문장은 주어(The waiters)와 동사(worked)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품으로 보아야 한다. 이 수식어 거품은 동사(would be)를 갖춘 거품절이므로 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 있는 부사절 접속사 (A)와 (B)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그 종업원들은 레스토랑이 다음 날 아침 개점일을 위해 준비되도록 계속해서 일했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~하도록 –하다’라는 뜻의 부사절 접속사 (B) so that이 정답이다. 전치사 (C)와 (D)는 수식어 거품절을 이끌 수 없다.

어휘

round the clock 계속해서, 끊임없이 grand opening 개점, 개장

4. The Crystal Theater will ------- the musical performance this week because several performers have come down with the flu.

(A) be cancelled

(B) cancels

(C) cancel

(D) cancelling

해석

몇몇 연기자들이 독감에 걸렸기 때문에 Crystal Theater는 이번 주 뮤지컬 공연을 취소할 것이다.

해설

태에 맞는 동사 채우기 문제

빈칸이 조동사(will) 뒤에 있으므로 동사원형인 (A)와 (C)가 정답의 후보이다. 주어(The Crystal Theater)와 동사(cancel)가 ‘Crystal 극장이 공연을 취소하다’라는 능동의 의미이므로 능동태인 (C) cancel이 정답이다.

어휘

several 몇몇의, 수개의 come down with ~(병)에 걸리다 flu 독감, (유행성) 감기

5. The construction industry suffered a ------- due to the economic crisis, but is expected to recover by next quarter.

(A) disrepair

(B) discount

(C) contract

(D) decline

해석

건설 업계는 경제 위기 때문에 쇠퇴를 겪었지만, 다음 분기까지는 회복할 것으로 전망된다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘건설 업계는 경제 위기 때문에 쇠퇴를 겪었지만, 다음 분기까지는 회복할 것으로 전망된다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘쇠퇴, 몰락’이라는 뜻의 명사 (D) decline이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) disrepair는 ‘(건물·도로 등의) 황폐, 파손’, (B) discount는 ‘할인’, (C) contract는 ‘계약’이라는 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

construction 건설, 건축 economic crisis 경제 위기 recover 회복하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(B) / (A) / (B) / (C) / (D)

