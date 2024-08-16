[New in Town] America-themed bakery ‘What A Bread’ fulfills all your carb needs

What A Bread's signature American flag tart called "USA" (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) What A Bread's signature American flag tart called "USA" (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Just as if you had walked into a local bakery somewhere in rural America, “What A Bread” (WAB), a newly opened bakery in a bustling food alley next to Yongsan Station, is where you can enjoy a creative variety of baked goods. The last few years have seen Korean bakeries grow more creative than ever, with genre-bending techniques and innovative flavor combinations. WAB, which perfectly fits into the category of bakeries that offer good pastries, has the freshest and the most filling baked goods in town.

What A Bread's signature MBTI bread (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Its signature bread includes “MBTI” bread, something closer to a cream-filled donut that comes in four different flavors based on one's MBTI type letters – pistachio donuts with pistachio sprinkled on top for E or I, dark chocolate for N or S, lemon cream with lemon zest for F or T and blueberry cream cheese for P or J. They also sell all four MBTI letters as a boxed set, making it a fun way to enjoy baked goods with friends or family. While WAB boasts more than a dozen kinds of bread in the store spanning over 33 square meters, each type is named after a region in the US. For example, some filling bread that can be enjoyed as a meal such as fig campagne, sweet potato campagne and sweet pumpkin campagne are named "Virginia," "Washington" and "Colorado," respectively. Pastries such as tiramisu maritozzo and egg tarts are named "New Jersey" and "Kentucky," respectively. In fact, it seems like the naming doesn't really have to do with the regions.

Bread on display at What A Bread (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)