[What to stream] Murder mysteries to whisk you away

[What to stream] Murder mysteries to whisk you awayBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Aug. 17, 2024 - 16:00
Escape the relentless heat by plunging into a weekend of expertly crafted murder mystery films that will sweep you away to chilling crime scenes and the intricate minds of master detectives.
Dim the lights and get ready for a cinematic adventure where time slips away, and the only thing that matters is uncovering the truth buried beneath a web of deception.
"Se7en" on Netflix
Helmed by American auteur David Fincher, "Se7en" tells the tale of two detectives Somerset (played by Morgan Freeman) and Mills (played by Brad Pitt) tracking down a serial killer whose gruesome crimes are seemingly inspired by the seven deadly sins.
Nominated for the best film editing award at the 1996 Academy Awards, "Se7en" garnered acclaim for its cinematography, which brilliantly depicted a rain-soaked, crime-ridden New York City, along with its shocking conclusion. Receiving rave reviews, "Se7en" is considered a film that has left a lasting impact on subsequent crime dramas.
The film is rated R for mature audiences, with strong depictions of violence and sexual content.
"Death on the Nile" on Disney+
Adapted from Agatha Christie's 1937 best-selling novel of the same name, "Death on the Nile" follows the brilliant detective Hercule Poirot as he becomes embroiled in a murder investigation while on vacation aboard a cruise traveling through Egypt.
"Death on the Nile," while captivating audiences with its stunning cinematography of the Nile River, immerses viewers in a web of clues and alibis aboard a luxury cruise, challenging them to uncover the identity of the true culprit.
If you enjoyed "Death on the Nile," be sure to explore "Murder on the Orient Express" and "A Haunting in Venice," both of which are adaptations of Agatha Christie's novels featuring detective Poirot. All three films are available for streaming on Disney+.
"The Accidental Detective" on Netflix, Tving, Watcha
South Korean actor Kwon Sang-woo takes on a lovable role as an amateur sleuth in "The Accidental Detective."
The film's quirky premise features Dae-man (played by Kwon), who juggles managing a comic book store and caring for his baby, while running Korea’s largest online community on unsolved murder cases.
The film's comic atmosphere takes a darker turn when the wife of Dae-man's friend is murdered, prompting Dae-man and his police buddy to set about uncovering the culprit behind the crime.
Blending comedy with crime-solving, "The Accidental Detective" offers a refreshing spin on a classic detective story. It’s the perfect choice if you're looking for a lighthearted crime film to enjoy with family.
