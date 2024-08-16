Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    BTS fans divided over Suga's drunk driving

    BTS fans divided over Suga's drunk driving
  2. 2

    Seoul records 26 consecutive tropical nights, most on record

    Seoul records 26 consecutive tropical nights, most on record
  3. 3

    Korea sees panic selling in used EVs

    Korea sees panic selling in used EVs
  4. 4

    K-pop idols are under intense ethical scrutiny

    K-pop idols are under intense ethical scrutiny
  5. 5

    Chipmakers cut executive pay on lukewarm sales

    Chipmakers cut executive pay on lukewarm sales
  1. 6

    KBS apologize for airing opera set in Japan on Liberation Day

    KBS apologize for airing opera set in Japan on Liberation Day
  2. 7

    North Korea threat still overshadows K-culture: Survey

    North Korea threat still overshadows K-culture: Survey
  3. 8

    Vietnamese women who divorced Koreans suffer financially after returning home: report

    Vietnamese women who divorced Koreans suffer financially after returning home: report
  4. 9

    [Graphic News] Jaipur’s Oberoi Rajvilas tops world’s best hotels; Lotte Signiel Seoul ranks 69th

    [Graphic News] Jaipur’s Oberoi Rajvilas tops world’s best hotels; Lotte Signiel Seoul ranks 69th
  5. 10

    Yoon vetoes prolabor, universal cash payment bills

    Yoon vetoes prolabor, universal cash payment bills
소아쌤

[What to stream] Murder mysteries to whisk you away

By Lee Yoon-seo

Published : Aug. 17, 2024 - 16:00

    • Link copied

Escape the relentless heat by plunging into a weekend of expertly crafted murder mystery films that will sweep you away to chilling crime scenes and the intricate minds of master detectives.

Dim the lights and get ready for a cinematic adventure where time slips away, and the only thing that matters is uncovering the truth buried beneath a web of deception.

"Se7en" on Netflix

"Se7en," starring Brad Pitt (left) and Morgan Freeman (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Helmed by American auteur David Fincher, "Se7en" tells the tale of two detectives Somerset (played by Morgan Freeman) and Mills (played by Brad Pitt) tracking down a serial killer whose gruesome crimes are seemingly inspired by the seven deadly sins.

Nominated for the best film editing award at the 1996 Academy Awards, "Se7en" garnered acclaim for its cinematography, which brilliantly depicted a rain-soaked, crime-ridden New York City, along with its shocking conclusion. Receiving rave reviews, "Se7en" is considered a film that has left a lasting impact on subsequent crime dramas.

The film is rated R for mature audiences, with strong depictions of violence and sexual content.

"Death on the Nile" on Disney+

"Death on the Nile," starring Gal Gadot (20th Century Studios)

Adapted from Agatha Christie's 1937 best-selling novel of the same name, "Death on the Nile" follows the brilliant detective Hercule Poirot as he becomes embroiled in a murder investigation while on vacation aboard a cruise traveling through Egypt.

"Death on the Nile," while captivating audiences with its stunning cinematography of the Nile River, immerses viewers in a web of clues and alibis aboard a luxury cruise, challenging them to uncover the identity of the true culprit.

If you enjoyed "Death on the Nile," be sure to explore "Murder on the Orient Express" and "A Haunting in Venice," both of which are adaptations of Agatha Christie's novels featuring detective Poirot. All three films are available for streaming on Disney+.

"The Accidental Detective" on Netflix, Tving, Watcha

"The Accidental Detective," starring Kwon Sang-woo (CJ ENM)

South Korean actor Kwon Sang-woo takes on a lovable role as an amateur sleuth in "The Accidental Detective."

The film's quirky premise features Dae-man (played by Kwon), who juggles managing a comic book store and caring for his baby, while running Korea’s largest online community on unsolved murder cases.

The film's comic atmosphere takes a darker turn when the wife of Dae-man's friend is murdered, prompting Dae-man and his police buddy to set about uncovering the culprit behind the crime.

Blending comedy with crime-solving, "The Accidental Detective" offers a refreshing spin on a classic detective story. It’s the perfect choice if you're looking for a lighthearted crime film to enjoy with family.

More from Headlines