[Weekender] Discover Seoul's serene retreats: From libraries to hanok

As South Korea is experiencing its hottest summer on record, finding refuge from the heat has never been more important. Fortunately, Seoul offers several serene spots where you can escape the sun's intensity and immerse yourself — all without spending a dime. Whether you’re looking to relax with a book or simply enjoy the green August scenery, these four spaces in Seoul provide the perfect combination of natural beauty and cool shade.

Cheongun Literature Library (Cheongun Literature Library) Cheongun Literature Library (Cheongun Literature Library)

Cheongun Literature Library: Hidden hanok retreat Nestled at the foot of Inwangsan Mountain straddling Jongno-gu and Seodaemun-gu, the Cheongun Literature Library offers a unique blend of traditional Korean architecture and natural beauty in central Seoul. The library is designed to harmonize with the sloping terrain and picturesque surroundings of Inwangsan, one of the mountains that once encircled the Joseon-era capital of Hanyang, the name of Seoul during that period. As you walk along the castle trail from Changuimun, the tiled roof of the hanok library comes into view, a structure handcrafted by artisans.

Cheongun Literature Library (Cheongun Literature Library) Cheongun Literature Library (Cheongun Literature Library)

The library’s peaceful atmosphere, enhanced by a small waterfall just outside the window, provides the perfect setting to wash away the summer heat. With sunlight streaming into the spacious rooms, you can enjoy a book in comfort while the brisk mountain air cools you down. The hanok’s courtyard offers a panoramic view, combining the greenery of Inwangsan’s forest with the cityscape in the distance. This serene environment allows you to take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, making it an ideal spot to relax and unwind.

Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area (Joomi's Archive Blog) Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area (Joomi's Archive Blog)

Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area: Tranquility with a view For those who love a blend of history and nature, the Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area is a must-visit. Just a five-minute walk from the trendy Choso cafe, this picturesque spot has become a favorite among Korean Instagrammers. The rest area, surrounded by large glass windows, offers a tranquil space where you can escape the heat while soaking in the view of the lush forest. What makes this spot particularly unique is its history. Originally a military guard post where soldiers used to sleep after North Korean commandos attempted to raid the Cheong Wha Dae then-presidential office and residence in 1968, the rest area has been preserved as a historical site.

Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area (Jeeshuleng Blog) Inwangsan Mountain Rest Area (Jeeshuleng Blog)

The raid, also known in South Korea as the January 21 Incident, was launched by 31 North Korean commandos who infiltrated the DMZ in an attempt to assassinate then-President Park Chung Hee. They were intercepted, but the incident led to the establishment of about 30 guard posts and security facilities on Inwangsan and Bukhaksan, which were then closed off to the public for decades. With most of the guard posts on Inwangsan demolished after the mountain reopened to the public in 2018, this one remains a quiet reminder of the past, and has now become a peaceful retreat on the mountain.

Sohn Kee-chung Culture Library (Lunar Blog) Sohn Kee-chung Culture Library (Lunar Blog)

Sohn Kee-chung Culture Library: Literary haven in the city Located near Seoul Station in Ahyeondong, Seodaemun-gu, the Sohn Kee-chung Culture Library offers a calm, peaceful escape within the bustling city. Surrounded by a beautifully landscaped park and walking path, the library is an oasis of green where you can relax and recharge. The library’s design, with its large windows and colorful sofas, creates a cafe or hotel lounge-like atmosphere. Sunlight streams in through the windows, inviting you to settle down with a good book while enjoying the cool air-conditioned space.

Sohn Kee-chung Culture Library (Lunar Blog) Sohn Kee-chung Culture Library (Lunar Blog)

Named after Sohn Kee-chung, Korea’s first Olympic gold medalist, the library also serves as a tribute to his legacy. Sohn Kee-chung was a Korean track and field athlete during the Japanese colonial period, specializing in the marathon. He won the gold medal in the marathon at the 1936 Summer Olympics with a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes, 19.2 seconds, becoming the first Korean athlete to win an Olympic gold medal and setting an Olympic record for the marathon. It’s the perfect place to lose yourself in a story while staying cool during the hottest months.

Baek In-je House (Baek In-je House) Baek In-je House (Baek In-je House)

Baek In-je House: Glimpse into Korea’s past At the heart of Bukchon Hanok Village’s Gahoe-dong neighborhood, the Baek In-je House stands as a well-preserved example of hanok architecture from the Japanese colonial era. The house, built on an elevated site, offers breathtaking views of Bukchon Hanok Village and its surroundings. Baek In-je was a Korean patriot who fought for Korean independence during the Japanese colonial era, as well as a doctor who devoted much of his time to studying rickets and blood disorders. He made great contributions to research on these medical conditions. As one of the largest hanok remaining in Seoul, the Baek In-je House features a spacious garden where you can stroll and immerse yourself in the classical grace and dignity of Korea's early modern architectural heritage. The house’s beauty, juxtaposed against the backdrop of more recently built buildings, offers a unique experience that transports you to another time. Whether you’re interested in history or simply seeking a quiet place to relax, the Baek In-je House is a must-see. Seoul’s blend of the contemporary and the traditional offers unexpected opportunities to find green retreats in the heart of the city. Whether you’re exploring the historical trails of Inwangsan or relaxing in a library with a view, these spaces offer a refreshing escape from the scorching summer heat. Best of all, they’re free, making it easy for anyone to enjoy their serenity and beauty.