Arte Museum Busan features media art unique to port city

Arte Museum Busan features media art unique to port cityBy Park Yuna
Published : Aug. 16, 2024 - 18:10
BUSAN – Arte Museum, an immersive media art museum operated by design company d’strict, has unveiled a new media art exhibition centered on nature in Busan, South Korea’s largest port city. The exhibition, which opened in July in the museum’s new 5,600-square-meter space in Yeongdo-gu, is a permanent display with some works being updated annually. The museum is the eighth and largest Arte Museum to date.
The show features a series of captivating media artworks, with 16 pieces created specifically for it.
Upon entering the space, visitors are greeted by the stunning display of water infinitely cascading from a height of seven meters, accompanied by powerful sound effects that evoke the sensation of being immersed in nature. Another room envelops visitors in a gentle shower of petals, seemingly endless thanks to the mirrored walls, with the added sensory experiences of floral scents. In the “Rain” space, guests are guided through a foggy environment, with water sprinkling from the ceiling, reminiscent of a rain shower.
With the refreshing sound of waves breaking on the shore, massive waves rise and recede in the dark night ocean along the height of the exhibition wall. The media artwork titled “Starry Beach” was first shown at Kukje Gallery in 2020.
The highlight of the exhibition is large-scale media art piece “Starry Busan,” inspired by the city's dynamic history and culture, showcasing its iconic landmarks.
D’strict first gained global attention in 2020 with its immersive video art installation, “Wave,” at Coex K-pop Square in Seoul. The piece, which employs anamorphic techniques to create the illusion of a colossal wave crashing within a giant glass tank, is also featured in the Busan exhibition.
Arte Museum first opened in Jeju City on Jeju Island in 2020, followed by locations in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province and Gangneung, Gangwon Province, both in 2021. The museum has since expanded globally, with exhibitions in Chengdu, Hong Kong, Dubai and Las Vegas. According to d’strict, the company aims to open 20 immersive exhibition spaces in 20 cities worldwide.
