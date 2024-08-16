Home

Jeonju City helps visitors chill at iconic hanok village

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Aug. 16, 2024 - 17:53

Children touch the large-sized ice blocks installed at Jeonju Hanok Village, in Jeonsu, North Jeolla Province. (Jeonju City) Children touch the large-sized ice blocks installed at Jeonju Hanok Village, in Jeonsu, North Jeolla Province. (Jeonju City)

The Hanok Village in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, has a cool if unexpected addition for the summer: ice.

According to a city official, large ice blocks -- each measuring 1.2 meter in height, 0.6 meter in length, and 0.25 meter in width -- will be displayed at 20 popular travel spots within the hanok village, including Taejo-ro, Hyanggyo-gil, Eunhaeng-ro and more.

The ice is one of several measures introduced by the city government to help tourists cope with the ongoing heat wave and enjoy their visit despite the blistering temperatures.

Taejo-ro and Hyanggyo-gil, two of the town’s most popular streets, will benefit from a cooling fog system from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. This system -- pumping out fog in 30 second bursts with a 10-second break in between -- will remain in place until the heat wave advisory, which has continued for 26 days, is lifted.

Visitors enjoy various cultural programs at Taejoro-gil in Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonsu, North Jeolla Province. (Jeonju City) Visitors enjoy various cultural programs at Taejoro-gil in Jeonju Hanok Village in Jeonsu, North Jeolla Province. (Jeonju City)

Families with children can splay in the city's waterscape facilities, including water fountains and an 860-meter water way, the city added.

Ceiling fans have also been installed at the five resting areas -- on Taejo-ro, the intersection in front of Jungang Elementary School, Omokjeong pavilion, Ginkgo Tree pavilion, and another pavilion at Jeonju Hanok Village’s playground.

“Hoping to let visitors enjoy the beauty of Jeonju Hanok Village to the fullest, Jeonju will continue to make more efforts to create safe, cool and pleasant travel environment for all holidaymakers,” the city official added.

