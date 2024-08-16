[Photo News] Wando's Sinji Myeongsasimni Beach entertains vacationers with diverse programs

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon unveils unification vision in split celebration of Liberation Day
-
2
BTS fans divided over Suga's drunk driving
-
3
COVID-19 surge fuels fears of hidden spread, with less data, fewer tests
-
4
Chipmakers cut executive pay on lukewarm sales
-
5
Bus driver accused of negligent homicide of disembarking passenger
[Photo News] Wando's Sinji Myeongsasimni Beach entertains vacationers with diverse programsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 16, 2024 - 17:23
Sinji Myeongsasimni Beach, a popular coastal getaway known for its 4-kilometer stretch of silver sand on Wando, South Jeolla Province, is set to captivate visitors with stunning sand art from August to mid-October. Created by three local sand artists, including Choi Ji-hun, these sand sculptures provide new photo opportunities for holidaymakers enjoying the sea and for those who prefer a leisurely barefoot stroll along the shoreline. Travelers can also enjoy free water sports activities at the beach until Sunday. For a relaxing experience, the nearby Wando Marine Healing Center offers water-themed therapies such as sea water mist treatment, a meditation pool, mud therapy and more.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul records 26 consecutive tropical nights, most on record
-
North Korea threat still overshadows K-culture: Survey
-
Yoon vetoes prolabor, universal cash payment bills