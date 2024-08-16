[Photo News] Wando's Sinji Myeongsasimni Beach entertains vacationers with diverse programs

Sinji Myeongsasimni Beach, a popular coastal getaway known for its 4-kilometer stretch of silver sand on Wando, South Jeolla Province, is set to captivate visitors with stunning sand art from August to mid-October. Created by three local sand artists, including Choi Ji-hun, these sand sculptures provide new photo opportunities for holidaymakers enjoying the sea and for those who prefer a leisurely barefoot stroll along the shoreline. Travelers can also enjoy free water sports activities at the beach until Sunday. For a relaxing experience, the nearby Wando Marine Healing Center offers water-themed therapies such as sea water mist treatment, a meditation pool, mud therapy and more.