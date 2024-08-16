Home

  1.

    Yoon unveils unification vision in split celebration of Liberation Day

    Yoon unveils unification vision in split celebration of Liberation Day
  2.

    BTS fans divided over Suga's drunk driving

    BTS fans divided over Suga's drunk driving
  3.

    COVID-19 surge fuels fears of hidden spread, with less data, fewer tests

    COVID-19 surge fuels fears of hidden spread, with less data, fewer tests
  4.

    Chipmakers cut executive pay on lukewarm sales

    Chipmakers cut executive pay on lukewarm sales
  5.

    Bus driver accused of negligent homicide of disembarking passenger

    Bus driver accused of negligent homicide of disembarking passenger
  6.

    Seoul condemns Yasukuni visit as an 'anachronistic act'

    Seoul condemns Yasukuni visit as an 'anachronistic act'
  7.

    Hyundai, Kia report zero EV fires from overcharging

    Hyundai, Kia report zero EV fires from overcharging
  8.

    Korean brokerages to halt daytime trading of US stocks

    Korean brokerages to halt daytime trading of US stocks
  9.

    Typhoon Ampil to hit Japan on Friday: forecasters

    Typhoon Ampil to hit Japan on Friday: forecasters
  10.

    North Korean defector becomes governor of home province

    North Korean defector becomes governor of home province
피터빈트

[Photo News] Wando's Sinji Myeongsasimni Beach entertains vacationers with diverse programs

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Aug. 16, 2024 - 17:23

    • Link copied

Sinji Myeongsasimni Beach, a popular coastal getaway known for its 4-kilometer stretch of silver sand on Wando, South Jeolla Province, is set to captivate visitors with stunning sand art from August to mid-October. Created by three local sand artists, including Choi Ji-hun, these sand sculptures provide new photo opportunities for holidaymakers enjoying the sea and for those who prefer a leisurely barefoot stroll along the shoreline. Travelers can also enjoy free water sports activities at the beach until Sunday. For a relaxing experience, the nearby Wando Marine Healing Center offers water-themed therapies such as sea water mist treatment, a meditation pool, mud therapy and more.

