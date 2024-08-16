Defense minister nominee says ‘options open’ on Seoul getting nukes

Kim Yong-hyun, who was nominated as defense minister on Monday, speaks to reporters at the lobby of the Army Club building in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s defense minister nominee Kim Yong-hyun on Friday said “all options are open” on the possibility of arming South Korea with its own nuclear weapons to keep North Korea in check.

He was responding to a press question asking his personal views on South Korea acquiring nuclear weapons on the first day of his work at the Army Club in Seoul’s central Yongsan as nominee.

“Under the Yoon administration, our alliance with the US has been elevated to a ‘nuclear-based’ alliance. We respond to North Korean nuclear threats based on the US nuclear umbrella and extended deterrence -- that’s the bottom line,” he said.

“However, that being said, as we put the safety of South Koreans as our ultimate priority, if that alone could not suffice as a nuclear deterrent against North Korea, I would say that all options are open,” he continued.

This posture marks a departure from that of Shin Won-sik, the sitting minister of national defense, who drew the line at suggestions South Korea could go nuclear.

In news interviews and other public appearances, Shin has stated he is against South Korea having nuclear weapons, as it would harm the country’s alliance with the US and disrupt the global order based on nonproliferation.

The nominee’s remarks come as some in the ruling party raised calls for South Korea to brace for the possibility of the country’s nuclear armament in light of nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

People Power Party Reps. Han Ki-ho, Yu Yong-weon and Lim Jong-deuk on the National Assembly's National Defense Committee launched a website -- titled “Freedom is not free” -- to collect signatures to rally support for South Korea developing nuclear capabilities. Signatures can be submitted from Aug. 22.

Yoon on Monday nominated Kim, who has been heading the presidential security service since the president’s inauguration, to succeed Shin as defense minister. Shin was tapped as national security adviser on the same day.