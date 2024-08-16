Yoon vetoes prolabor, universal cash payment bills

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday vetoed two controversial bills designed to strengthen workers' rights and distribute cash payments to the entire population.

One of the bills, known as the "Yellow Envelope Bill," aims to restrict companies from seeking damages against workers involved in legitimate labor disputes, as well as requires contracting employers to respond to requests for collective bargaining by subcontractor labor unions.

The other bill proposes distributing cash payments ranging from 250,000 won ($182) to 350,000 won to all citizens, in the form of vouchers to be used locally.

Both bills were passed by the opposition-led National Assembly earlier this month. However, the Cabinet called for the parliament to reconsider them this week.

Yoon on Monday vetoed four opposition-led bills that sought to alter the governance structure of public broadcasters. Friday's two vetoes were Yoon's 20th and 21st, respectively.