Top financial regulators of Seoul, Tokyo to meet next month

By Choi Ji-won

Published : Aug. 16, 2024 - 15:30

South Korea's Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan speaks during a seminar about corporate value enhancement held in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) South Korea's Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan speaks during a seminar about corporate value enhancement held in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The top financial regulators of South Korea and Japan are set to meet next month.

Korea’s Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan is scheduled to meet with Hideki Ito, commissioner of Japan’s Financial Services Agency, in Tokyo in September, according to the FSC on Friday.

This marks the first meeting between the newly appointed financial chiefs since both assumed their positions in July.

The upcoming bilateral talks follow the revival of the regular meetings between Korea and Japan's top financial regulators -- part of what the two nations have dubbed "shuttle diplomacy" -- which resumed last year after an eight-year hiatus. Following December's meeting in Seoul, the next session will be held in Tokyo.

Kim and Ito are expected to discuss various topics of mutual interest, including corporate value enhancement strategies and the potential introduction of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Korea's Corporate Value-up Program, launched earlier this year to tackle the persistent undervaluation of its stock market, has drawn criticism for low participation and underwhelming results, particularly in comparison to Japan's successful model. Kim is expected to gain insight through his meeting with Ito.

The discussion on crypto ETFs is also highly anticipated, as both regulators have expressed hesitant stances on their approval. During the parliamentary hearing over his appointment, Kim had underscored the need to "consider financial market stability and potential impact on financial institutions" in relation to crypto ETFs. Similarly, Ito has recently advocated for a "cautious consideration."

In addition to the bilateral talks, Kim is expected to visit the Japanese stock exchange and meet with Japanese companies that have successfully enhanced their corporate value.

Kim's visit to Japan is expected to occur in early September, ahead of the Chuseok holiday in the third week.

The exact schedule and details of the trip are still being negotiated with Japanese counterparts, according to the FSC.

