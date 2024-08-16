Seoul records 26 consecutive tropical nights, most on record

Children play at the fountain in Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul has endured the longest streak of tropical nights on record, running for 26 consecutive days, and the hot weather is expected to continue.

The current streak, from July 21 to Aug. 15, ties the previous record set in 2018 for the most tropical nights observed since modern weather monitoring began in 1907. With the lowest temperature predicted to be 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the capital city is expected to surpass this record.

Tropical nights are those when the nighttime temperature remains above 25 degrees Celsius from 6:01 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.

The hot weather is affecting other regions as well.

Busan has experienced 21 days of tropical nights, tying the record set in 1994 and 2018 on Wednesday, and breaking that record on Thursday. Jeju Island endured its 32nd consecutive tropical night. Incheon has had 24 consecutive tropical nights, matching the second-longest streak set in 2016. The city’s longest streak of 26 days, recorded in 2018, is likely to be surpassed soon.

The hot nights are expected to persist for the time being.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Seoul’s lowest temperature is forecasted to be 27 degrees Celsius over the weekend and 26 degrees Celsius from Monday to Wednesday next week. Even after Thursday, the temperature is predicted to remain at 25 degrees Celsius, the threshold for tropical nights. In the worst cases, these hot nights could continue until Aug. 26.