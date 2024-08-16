Defense minister nominee says open to all means to respond to NK threats

Defense Minister nominee Kim Yong-hyun speaks to reporters at the defense ministry's compound in central Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Defense Minister nominee Kim Yong-hyun said Friday he was open to all means to respond to North Korea's nuclear threats, while reaffirming that the alliance with the United States remains the basis in dealing with such threats.

Kim made the remarks after being questioned on the possibility of South Korea developing nuclear weapons of its own amid persistent domestic calls for such arms to deter North Korea.

"Responding to North Korean nuclear threats based on extended deterrence and the nuclear umbrella is the standard," Kim said, referring to the US commitment to mobilizing the full-range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend an ally.

"But when looking at the people's safety as the top priority, and if that is determined to be not enough to handle North Korea's nuclear threats, all means and methods are open."

The former Presidential Security Service chief has previously called for the need for South Korea to acquire nuclear arms.

Regarding North Korea's recent provocative acts, such as launches of trash-carrying balloons across the border, Kim said he would take measures by prioritizing the public's safety.

On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol named Kim, a retired three-star Army general, as defense minister to replace Shin Won-sik, who has been appointed as the new national security adviser.

Kim will have to undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing before he takes office, but the hearing is widely seen as a formality because his formal appointment does not require endorsement from the National Assembly.

In South Korea, the prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval. (Yonhap)