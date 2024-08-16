[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Night Stroll around Jinjuseong

A nighttime walk around the storied Jinjuseong in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, is one way to relax as the fortress lights up between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. through Aug. 25.

Installations set up around the fortress make for the best spots for photos, while the lights alone render the night nostalgic enough for repeat visits.

Heat shelters are open nearby although without air-conditioning. There is no admission fee. For more information go to mediaartjinju.com.

Night picnic on Dadaepo Beach

Try a nighttime picnic on Dadaepo Beach in Busan during the Dadaepo Night Music Campnic, a weekslong festival taking place on Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 24.

Between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., visitors are invited to sit back, relax and enjoy musical performances including a mini-indie concert perfect for a beach vibe after sunset.

Admission is free but refreshments like beer are charged. Check out the latest at visitbusan.net.

Seoul Fringe Festival

An annual festival of quirky ideas and performances has returned.

The Seoul Fringe Festival, running through Aug. 25, comprises over 200 shows by some 70 performing teams showing how the chaotic energy and the occasional blip define the fringe festival.

Shows take place at 11 indoor and outdoor locations in Mapo-gu and Seodaemun-gu. To find tickets and more details, head to seoulfringefestival.net.

Busking, flea market at Sinsary Festival

Check out street music, a flea market and restaurants all in one venue right next to Sillim Station Exit Nos. 3 and 4, a vibrant commercial neighborhood in Gwanak-gu’s Sillim-dong.

The Sinsary Festival will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays until Nov. 9.

Interactive activities like terrarium-making are planned. Check out the festival’s official Instagram, @sinsary100.

Seoul Forest Festival

A weeklong festival will kick off Saturday at the Seoul Forest in Seongdong-gu.

Busking is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday and next Saturday, while a guided moonlight walk around the forest’s Starlight Garden will take place on the same days from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tours have to be booked via yeyak.seoul.go.kr.

A gallery of watercolor paintings as well as a space for reading picture books will be set up outdoors between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 17-24. Go to parks.seoul.go.kr for more details.