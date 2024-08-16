[Well-curated] Theme your summer

If you have some time to spare before (or after) shopping at the popular shopping complex HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul, head over to “The Great Era of Piracy," a special exhibition on "One Piece," a mega-hit Japanese animation series on air since 1999, on the mall's sixth floor.

Visitors check their photos after posing alongside "One Piece" characters at the pop-up exhibition at HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Visitors check their photos after posing alongside "One Piece" characters at the pop-up exhibition at HDC IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

In Seoul, the exhibition which previously toured Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia, presents Korean anime fans with opportunities to enjoy the beloved series via limited edition merchandise, select video footage, figures, augmented reality photo zone and more. Anime lovers can take part in lucky draws at the entrance where limited edition exhibition tickets, featuring Straw Hats Crew characters are offered. Each exhibition room presents iconic moments of Straw Hat Luffy -- the lead character of the series -- and his journeys. The highlight of the exhibition is the mega-sized figures portraying the clash between the Straw Hats Crew and the Beasts Pirates. Don’t forget to stop by the merchandise shop where special edition reusable bags, posters and other items are on sale.

At a nearby restaurant, grilled burgers, cakes and drinks featuring the unique characteristics of the individual "One Piece" characters are available. Admission to the exhibition is priced at 20,000 won and 18,000 won for adults and children, respectively. HDC IPark Mall 55 Hangang-daero 23-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

Summer chills at horror village Korean Folk Village, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, has turned into a horror village in time for the sweltering summer season. A special summer festival entitled “Horror Village in the Dead of Night” is taking place at the Korean Folk Village until Aug. 25. When the clock hits 4 p.m., ghosts will begin roaming the village until midnight. Diverse events add to the experience.

The festival is known for its two haunted houses — “The Haunted Den” and “A Haunted Prison.” Grotesque ghosts can be found moving around these locations hiding in wait to startle visitors. You must be above 13 to be admitted and pregnant women and people with heart conditions are not allowed in these venues. Tickets to these haunted houses must be bought in addition to the admission ticket to the Korean Folk Village. Visitors can actively take part in spooking other visitors by dressing up as ghosts at the horror makeup and costume booths. From Friday to Sunday, “A Party in Heaven” performance is scheduled at 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. during which all ghosts in the horror village gather at the Performance Area for clubbing with visitors. Admission to the Korean Folk Village is 35,000 won ($25.55) for adults and teenagers, 29,000 won for children and 25,000 won for elders. Korean Folk Village 90 Minsokchon-ro, Giheung-gu, Yongin, Gyeonggi Province

Multi-themed 8-story cafe In the heart of Seoul's busy Hongdae district, Hongdae Cafe stands as an expansive eight-story complex, with each floor, except for the first and second, offering a distinct and engaging theme for visitors to explore. The seventh floor features a media zone with a massive three-sided screen and is currently hosting a lecture exhibition titled "IN()-OUT()." On the sixth floor, visitors can enjoy a high-end audio setup for listening to vinyl records, evoking the cozy ambiance of a jazz cafe. The fifth floor serves as an art gallery, currently showcasing works by pop artist David Gerstein.

