    Can South Korea, Japan move beyond historical disputes?

    Yoon unveils unification vision in split celebration of Liberation Day

    BTS fans divided over Suga's drunk driving

    [KH Explains] Are China-made batteries being fairly criticized for EV fires?

    'Foundation Day' controversy resurfaces

    Ador CEO claims sexual misconduct allegation orchestrated against her

    Century after ancestors' sacrifice, descendants become Korean citizens

    Samsung, LG unveil new OLED tech to widen gap with Chinese runner-ups

    Bus driver accused of negligent homicide of disembarking passenger

    Number of COVID-19 pediatric patients jumps as summer wave spreads

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Aug. 16, 2024 - 09:08

    • Link copied

“Heartsping : Teenieping of Love”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 7

Animation

Directed by Kim Soo-hun

Princess Romi of the Emotion Kingdom comes to Earth to catch cute and mischievous creatures Teeniepings and has a fateful encounter with Heartsping who becomes a soulmate.

“Revolver”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 7

Crime

Directed by Oh Seung-wook

Former detective Soo-young (Jeon Do-yeon) is released from prison after being convicted of crimes she did not commit. With one goal in her mind -- getting her some 700 million won back -- she visits the people who owe her one by one.

“Pilot”

(South Korea)

Opened July 31

Comedy

Directed by Kim Han-gyeol

Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) who, after getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, is now searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.

“Despicable Me 4”

(US)

Opened June 24

Animation

Directed by Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage

Gru and Gru Jr. face their peaceful life crashing down as criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge.

