[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Aug. 16, 2024 - 09:08
“Heartsping : Teenieping of Love”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 7
Animation
Directed by Kim Soo-hun
Princess Romi of the Emotion Kingdom comes to Earth to catch cute and mischievous creatures Teeniepings and has a fateful encounter with Heartsping who becomes a soulmate.
“Revolver”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 7
Crime
Directed by Oh Seung-wook
Former detective Soo-young (Jeon Do-yeon) is released from prison after being convicted of crimes she did not commit. With one goal in her mind -- getting her some 700 million won back -- she visits the people who owe her one by one.
“Pilot”
(South Korea)
Opened July 31
Comedy
Directed by Kim Han-gyeol
Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) who, after getting fired from his job and divorced by his wife, is now searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.
“Despicable Me 4”
(US)
Opened June 24
Animation
Directed by Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage
Gru and Gru Jr. face their peaceful life crashing down as criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge.
