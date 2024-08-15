Island cafes with beach vibes for dog days of summer

Guests wait to watch the sunset at Floredo Cafe on Seonjaedo, an island off Incheon on Aug. 11. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Guests wait to watch the sunset at Floredo Cafe on Seonjaedo, an island off Incheon on Aug. 11. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

INCHEON -- Seoul may be one of the world's great coffee cities with its abundance of coffee shops -- there is a coffee shop on practically every corner in any Seoul neighborhood. And these coffeehouses beckon visitors with unique themes, ranging from animal cafes to cafes for listening to vinyl. But if you are looking for a cafe with a stunning ocean view, a trip to islands off Incheon will never let you down. Aside from breathtaking views of the West Sea, coffee shops’ palm trees, parasols, shades and beanbags make visitors feel as if they were on vacation on a coastal getaway. Mud Coffee Mud Coffee, located in the southern part of Seonjaedo, an island off Incheon, catches visitors’ attention with its vibe that no nearby cafes have. Instead of glass automatic doors, surfboards, wooden chairs and rocking beds greet customers at the entrance.

Guests take pictures at Mud Coffee on Seonjaedo, an island off in Incheon on Aug. 11. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Guests take pictures at Mud Coffee on Seonjaedo, an island off in Incheon on Aug. 11. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

The "ppeolc_up," a milk beverage served at Mud Coffee (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) The "ppeolc_up," a milk beverage served at Mud Coffee (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

As visitors get close to the cafe building, the reggae music gets louder, raising expectations. One can certainly enjoy drinks and desserts in the cool comfort of the air-conditioned cafe. But what is the point of traveling all the way to Seonjaedo if you just stay inside? Feel the vacation vibe under the parasol, listen to the sound of waves and seagull cries and enjoy the colorful items displayed in different areas of Mud Coffee. Though drinks like Corona beer, cocktails and lemonades are on the menu, the highlight of this cafe is the “ppeolc_up,” a savory milk beverage topped with sweet cacao cream that reminds one of the mud flats along Korea’s west coast. Mud Coffee is closed on Tuesdays.

Hibada Coffee on Yeongheungdo, an island off Incheon (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Hibada Coffee on Yeongheungdo, an island off Incheon (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Hibada Coffee Hibada Coffee might not have a special drink or unique dessert to delight those with a sweet tooth, but the relaxing atmosphere of the coffee shop is unparalleled. Situated at the end of Simnipo Beach on Yeongheungdo, this cafe is where visitors can enjoy a cool drink with a view of the seemingly unending horizon over the beach as well as a stroll on the sandy beach. Visitors can take a refreshing, cool break inside the cafe where the floor-to-ceiling windows present open views. But the outdoor area is where it gets crowded, especially on weekends.

A couple takes a break on the beachfront seating of Hibada Coffee, Aug. 11. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) A couple takes a break on the beachfront seating of Hibada Coffee, Aug. 11. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Hibada Coffee (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Hibada Coffee (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

The palm tree leaf-covered parasols, large-sized beanbags and wooden chairs are more than enough to create a cozy vibe for a memorable coastal escape. If you find taking a break at Hibada Coffee a little dull, head to the jet boat shop where you can get on a dynamic, 30-minute jet boat ride. Hibada Coffee is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Floredo Coffee Meanwhile, Floredo Coffee is a sought-after sunset spot among locals. The three-story cafe is an excellent spot for friends and family members who wish to take a killer sunset photo when the sky turns a brilliant tangerine hue. The orange glow spreads across the horizon, giving the sea a shimmering, reflective surface. Though witnessing a sunset or sunrise on a beach is not unfamiliar for many Koreans, the outdoor area of Floredo Coffee becomes slightly crowded with people who want to capture the sunset moment featuring the stone wall, pine trees and Yeongheung Bridge as the backdrop.

People enjoy the outdoor seating area of Floredo Coffee on Seonjaedo, an island off Incheon, Aug. 11. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) People enjoy the outdoor seating area of Floredo Coffee on Seonjaedo, an island off Incheon, Aug. 11. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

An iced tea (left) and an einspanner at Floredo Coffee (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) An iced tea (left) and an einspanner at Floredo Coffee (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)