[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul offers summer holiday promotion for late vacationers

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, located in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, presents the “Cheers to the Sunset” package to enjoy summer at the hotel.

Guests stay in rooms with a view of Seokchon Lake and free access to the hotel’s bar Latitude32 on the top floor, with a 20 percent discount at the hotel’s restaurant.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., guests can enjoy unlimited wine and highball cocktails with calamari and chicken.

Reservations are available until Sept. 27, as “Cheers to the Sunset” runs through Sept. 30.

Kensington Hotel Pyeongchang presents children's program

Kensington Hotel Pyeongchang seeks to offer a memorable summer vacation with animals at the hotel’s landmark French Garden until Aug. 31.

This childrens' program allows young guests to participate in hands-on activities including carrot harvesting, animal model making and feeding lambs, rabbits, goats and deer.

The program starts from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and invites children between ages 5 and 13.

Admission costs 39,900 won.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches ‘Sweets in Paris’

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong in central Seoul offers a new afternoon tea set for the fall season from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 at its lobby lounge and bar Lumiere.

Guests will be welcomed with their choice of Lusdition Platinum Brut sparkling wine or highball cocktails.

The promotion includes a dozen French desserts presented on an Eiffel Tower tray to be enjoyed with Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong’s signature tea blended with other special recipes.

For the main dish, patrons may choose between a croffle beef burger and French bourguignon dumplings.

“Sweets in Paris” costs 95,000 won and is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils sunset-themed promotion

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, offers guests the opportunity to experience a memorable dining experience with a beautiful sunset at its outdoor terrace from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.

Guests can enjoy grilled barbecue with beer, cocktails and other drinks in this “Sunset Terrace Pop-up” event.

The dining promotion allows guests to taste popular dishes reinterpreted by the hotel’s chefs, like fritto misto, barbecued pork ribs, stir-fried sundae -- a steamed Korean blood sausage stuffed with meat -- and tteokbokki.

“Sunset Terrace Pop-up” will be available on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the event period.

Park Hyatt Seoul unveils new promotion for ladies

The Park Hyatt Seoul in Gangnam, southern Seoul, is offering a new drink promotion aimed at women this month.

The ladies' night package offers a 50 percent discount on all glass drinks, including cocktails, whiskey and other liquors.

Guests can also enjoy a free tarot counseling session at the hotel’s premium vinyl music and dining bar, The Timber House.

Some drinks are inspired by tarot cards, like the “Wheel of Fortune” cocktail.

The tarot card-themed drinks are priced at 29,000 won.

The promotion is available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.