[Graphic News] Jaipur’s Oberoi Rajvilas tops world’s best hotels; Lotte Signiel Seoul ranks 69th

The Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur, India, has been named the world’s best hotel in Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best 100 Hotels” for 2024. Renowned for its luxurious accommodations, including private gardens and plunge pools, the hotel offers a serene environment where guests can enjoy morning yoga and a variety of spa services. Visitors have praised the property as a “truly magical place.”

The rankings were based on a survey of 186,000 readers, who cast over 700,000 votes evaluating more than 8,700 hotels, cities and cruise lines worldwide.

South Korea’s Lotte Signiel Seoul, located on the 87th to 101st floors of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul’s Gangnam district, secured the 69th spot. The hotel features 235 luxury rooms with breathtaking views of the city.