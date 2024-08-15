SNU slammed over boastful bumper stickers for parents

The car stickers for parents of Seoul National University’s students are posted on the SNU Foundation’s website. (Seoul National University Foundation)

Seoul National University, South Korea's top-ranked university, has ignited a debate with its decision to distribute car stickers to students' parents.

The SNU Foundation on Wednesday announced that it will start handing out car stickers as souvenirs to students' parents who sign up to receive the foundation’s newsletters.

The SNU Foundation is the university’s official fundraising organization that supports the educational and research activities of its undergraduate and graduate schools as well as its affiliated institutions.

The car stickers revealed by the foundation have four different designs, each with an SNU logo and phrases that say: “I’m (SNU seal) mom,” “I’m (SNU seal) dad,” or “Proud family” and “Proud parent" over the SNU logo.

While it is common in parts of the United States to see cars of the parents of university students bearing such stickers, in Korea, many students themselves wear college apparel with their university's name logo. In Korea, college students even go to the extent of wearing identical varsity jackets customized according to their university department, major and even class year -- called "gwajam."

Many Koreans have criticized the foundation for creating the car stickers as yet another tool that “excessively shows off one’s educational background.”

Local media reports on Thursday reported about posts written on X -- previously known as Twitter -- reading: “Seoul National University is encouraging Korea to become a more hierarchical society,” and, “It’s not like the parents are attending the school. I don’t understand why the parents need to brag about something like that," or, "If you want to brag so much, just put it on your forehead and walk around."

However, there were also others who reacted positively to the car stickers released by the university. On X, another comment read: “I don’t understand why this is a problem (…) The students have worked hard to get to where they are, and it’s good to recognize the parents who helped them to reach their goals.”

Experts in Seoul viewed that in Korea's excessively competitive society, where comparison is deeply ingrained, such exclusive stickers could lead to feelings of alienation and inadequacy.

Professor Lee Dong-gwi of Yonsei University’s Department of Psychology also told The Korea Herald that SNU’s car stickers for student parents could create a sense of “relative deprivation," when asked why the issue has stirred controversy here.

“In countries like Korea where people frequently compare themselves to each other, these souvenirs can cause discomfort, due to the relative deprivation it could cause,” said Lee. “People might question the need to show off (for parents of SNU students who flaunt the stickers).”

Another factor contributing to the controversy is Korea's collectivism.

“Unlike elsewhere overseas, Korea strongly revolves around collectivism instead of individualism, so it’s natural for people to compare themselves to others,” a professor of psychology at Seoul National University, Kwak Keum-joo, told The Korea Herald.

“Since only parents of SNU students can own these stickers, it’s natural to feel alienated in a society where people frequently compare themselves to each other," she said.