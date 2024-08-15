Tesla Korea keeps mum about battery suppliers

Tesla Model X and S vehicles are delivered to customers at Tesla Korea's Gwangmyeong Station in Gyeonggi Province on June 16, 2023. (Tesla Korea)

Tesla, the biggest electric vehicle importer in Korea, is keeping mum about releasing the information about their cars’ battery makers despite the government’s recommendation to do so following a recent series of EV fires.

After two EV fires -- one in a Mercedes EQE and the other in a Kia EV6 -- broke out earlier this month, the government on Tuesday decided to recommend domestic automakers and importers to disclose the information of their battery suppliers.

Korean automakers Hyundai Motor, Kia and KG Mobility, as well as importers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Volkswagen and Stellantis have released the names of their battery suppliers.

However, Tesla Korea has not followed suit as of Thursday. The global EV maker has not responded to The Korea Herald’s inquiry about a potential plan to unveil the information of its battery suppliers.

Instead, Tesla Korea sent out an email to customers, saying that if Tesla's battery management system detects anomalies, it notifies the customer and offers support such as emergency dispatch services or service center appointments.

The EV maker added that such measures are intended to help prevent or minimize potential damage and ensure a prompt response to any irregularities.

According to the government, Tesla Korea will decide whether to share the battery suppliers’ information for each model it sells in the country after consulting the headquarters.

Tesla is thought to be working with multiple battery suppliers including Japan’s Panasonic, Korea’s LG Energy Solution and China’s CATL.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association’s data, Tesla sold 17,380 units in the first half of this year, accounting for about 65 percent of all imported EVs here.