Hyundai, Kia report zero EV fires from overcharging

Hyundai Motor and Kia on Thursday said there had been no fire incidents due to overcharging their electric vehicles as the automakers emphasized the safety of their battery management system, or BMS, in the wake of consecutive EV fires spreading fears across Korea.

The companies dismissed the claims that point fingers at overcharging behind the reason for EV fires, explaining that the BMS closely monitors an EV’s charging status in real-time and works in conjunction with the charging controller to completely prevent overcharging to bring the likelihood of overcharging issues to near zero.

According to the carmakers, the BMS, which works like the brain of an EV, checks various battery-related parameters including voltage deviation, insulation resistance, current and voltage changes, temperature, overvoltage and undervoltage.

“The biggest feature of our anti-overcharging technology is that it has a multi-layered safety system, meaning that if an error occurs in the detection stage, there are three different stages of overcharging prevention technologies,” the automakers stated.

In the first stage, the BMS and charging controller manage the optimal charging current to ensure safe charging within the high-voltage battery’s charging range. The BMS constantly monitors the battery's charging status and immediately shuts down charging if it deviates from the normal range.

The third stage becomes activated when the controllers of both the vehicle and battery fail, forcing a physical safety circuit to close the switch of the current path.