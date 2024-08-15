Yoon unveils unification vision in split celebration of Liberation Day

President Yoon Suk Yeol, center left, holds a the national flag of the Republic of Korea, also known as the Taegeukgi, next to first lady Kim Keon Hee, at the 79th Liberation Day ceremony, held at the Sejong Art Center in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday unveiled a new vision for unification and proposed to revive a dialogue channel with North Korea, stressing that "complete liberation remains an unfinished task" as long as the Korean Peninsula remains divided.

Yoon's remarks were delivered during his congratulatory speech at the 79th Liberation Day ceremony, held at the Sejong Art Center in central Seoul, which commemorates Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

"In tandem with these efforts, we will keep the door to inter-Korean dialogue wide open. Inter-Korean dialogue should not be merely a political spectacle but rather serve as a substantive opportunity to discuss, for instance, a guarantee of peace for our people and North Korea's and ways to improve their lives," Yoon said, after pledging to help North Korean defectors settle in South Korea.

"Only when a unified free and democratic nation rightfully owned by the people is established across the entire Korean Peninsula will we finally have complete liberation," he added.

In line with his proposal for dialogue, Yoon also suggested launching an inter-Korean working-level group that would tackle key issues such as economic cooperation and disaster responses.

"This body could take up any issue, ranging from relieving tensions to economic cooperation, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and disaster and climate-change responses," he said. "We will also be able to discuss pending humanitarian issues, such as separated families and South Korean prisoners of war, abductees and detainees still kept in the North."

Highlighting the need for unification, Yoon rolled out three pillars for South Korea in achieving the goal: defending South Korea's freedom based on the spirit of democracy from "false propaganda" and "pseudo-logic," being proactive with human rights improvements in North Korea to bring about changes there, and boosting cooperation with the international community.

But at the same time, Yoon emphasized the need for North Korea to take steps towards denuclearization, saying that the inter-Korean "political and economic cooperation" will begin the moment Pyongyang decides to do so.

Nuclear negotiations between the North and the United States have remained in limbo since the collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit between then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Inter-Korean relations have remained frozen in recent years, highlighted by heightened tensions across the border. In June, South Korea resumed propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts near the border with North Korea for the first time since January 2016.

North Korea has launched more than 3,600 trash balloons since May 28 across the border in a tit-for-tat move against South Korean civic groups' balloons carrying propaganda leaflets criticizing Kim Jong-un.

However, Yoon did not mention any ties between South Korea and Japan in his speech.

Meanwhile, independence activist groups and opposition parties boycotted the government-organized Liberation Day ceremony, in a protest over the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's appointment of a conservative professor as director of the Independence Hall of Korea.

The Heritage of Korean Independence, a state-funded association of independence fighters and their descendants, the main opposition Democratic Party and other minor parties skipped the ceremony, and held a separate ceremony.

This marks the first time in history, that the HKI held a separate Liberation Day ceremony from the government-organized one.