    Can South Korea, Japan move beyond historical disputes?

    Why are UN, UNESCO tapping into K-pop?

    Carmakers advised to disclose battery suppliers in EVs

    [KH Explains] Are China-made batteries being fairly criticized for EV fires?

    'Foundation Day' controversy resurfaces

    Century after ancestors' sacrifice, descendants become Korean citizens

    Ador CEO claims sexual misconduct allegation orchestrated against her

    [Graphic News] More Koreans opt for home-cooked samgyetang amid rising prices

    Number of COVID-19 pediatric patients jumps as summer wave spreads

    Samsung, LG unveil new OLED tech to widen gap with Chinese runner-ups

[Photo News] AI boost for Samsung sales

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 15, 2024 - 14:54

Samsung Electronics said Thursday its artificial intelligence-powered home appliances hit 1.5 million unit sales in the January-July period this year. The Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer and the Bespoke AI Steam robot cleaner were the two top sellers driving up overall sales. (Samsung Electronics)

