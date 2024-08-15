[Photo News] AI boost for Samsung sales

Most Popular
[Photo News] AI boost for Samsung salesBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 15, 2024 - 14:54
Samsung Electronics said Thursday its artificial intelligence-powered home appliances hit 1.5 million unit sales in the January-July period this year. The Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer and the Bespoke AI Steam robot cleaner were the two top sellers driving up overall sales. (Samsung Electronics)
