Nighttime tours, programs for tropical nights

Popular travel destinations around the country beckon visitors with nighttime programs and festivals to entertain those planning short trips or weekend getaways to escape the scorching summer heat.

Jinju, a city in South Gyeongsang Province, has organized Jinju Culture Night, running from Thursday to Saturday at Jinjuseong.

Every corner of the fortress offers historical and cultural experiences, including a night market, musical performances and a nighttime stroll along the fortress walls.

The highlight of this nighttime tour is the media art show, which offers a visual storytelling of Jinjuseong's history as well as tales of renowned historical figures of Jinju, such as Nongae -- a Joseon-period woman who led a Japanese general to a cliff and jumped off it with him, as a way of protesting the 1592 Japanese invasion of Joseon.

Jinju Culture Night runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.