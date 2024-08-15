Nighttime tours, programs for tropical nights

Most Popular
Nighttime tours, programs for tropical nightsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug. 15, 2024 - 14:37
Popular travel destinations around the country beckon visitors with nighttime programs and festivals to entertain those planning short trips or weekend getaways to escape the scorching summer heat.
Jinju, a city in South Gyeongsang Province, has organized Jinju Culture Night, running from Thursday to Saturday at Jinjuseong.
Every corner of the fortress offers historical and cultural experiences, including a night market, musical performances and a nighttime stroll along the fortress walls.
The highlight of this nighttime tour is the media art show, which offers a visual storytelling of Jinjuseong's history as well as tales of renowned historical figures of Jinju, such as Nongae -- a Joseon-period woman who led a Japanese general to a cliff and jumped off it with him, as a way of protesting the 1592 Japanese invasion of Joseon.
Jinju Culture Night runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Meanwhile, Muju in North Jeolla Province, renowned as a natural habitat for fireflies, seeks to showcase the county’s pristine environment with its popular, nighttime festival.
The 28th edition of Muju Firefly Festival is scheduled to take place at Muju Deungnamu Stadium and surrounding areas from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.
Visitors can enjoy various programs, ranging from firefly explorations and stargazing experiences, to traditional performances, concerts, busking by local artists and more.
The festival will also entertain visitors with taekwondo stunts, children-exclusive drawing classes and EDM parties.
Muju Firefly Festival invites visitors of all ages and participation fees vary by program.
Online reservations are required for the stargazing program and firefly exploration via the official Muju Firefly Festival website.
Gimhae Gaya Theme Park, a cultural complex in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, will open at night from Sept. 7 to Dec. 29.
Featuring "hanok" and other traditional buildings, the theme park invites visitors to take in a mix of nature, culture and the history of the ancient Gaya Kingdom (42-562).
Though Taegeukjeon -- the theme park's main building and palace -- and the nearby light installations alone are sure to be popular at night, Gimhae Gaya Theme Park plans to showcase drone light shows -- featuring almost 500 drones -- and fireworks as well.
The theme park is closed on Mondays.
