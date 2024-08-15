Many in Korea deems sexual communication with partner necessary

A considerable number of South Koreans believe that sex-related conversations between romantic partners are necessary, a recent survey indicated.

In a survey conducted by local matchmaker Duo with 500 unmarried men and women between ages 25 and 39, 69 percent of the respondents answered that such talks are essential in a romantic relationship. Of those responding such, 69 percent said it was because they believe sex is an area in which both sides should take efforts to adjust to the other.

Twelve percent responded that it was a form of expressing one's love for the other person, while 9 percent said it would bring them closer to each other.

Of those who said communication concerning sex was not necessary, 61 percent said it is possible to express affection in other ways, while 20 percent said they were too shy to broach the subject.

Asked about sexual communication while two people are getting to know each other, 46 percent said they were positive toward it, while 19 percent were negative.

Out of those who said sex-related talks in that stage are necessary, 46 percent of men said it can help them learn about what the other person likes. Some 42 percent of the women who said so answered that talking about such issues can help determine whether or not they are compatible.

Men and women differed greatly on how they view people who talk about sex while they are getting to know each other.

About 66 percent of men said they are willing to date such a person, but only 24 percent of women had the same notion. Just 26 percent of female respondents said they would not date such a person, while 50 percent said they are unsure.