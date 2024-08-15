Yoon visits former first lady Yook Young-su's grave

President Yoon Suk Yeol give a speech at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul at the 79th Liberation Day on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday paid his respects at the grave of former first lady Yook Young-su, the assassinated wife of ex-President Park Chung-hee, on the 50th anniversary of her death, the presidential office said.

Yoon, accompanied by first lady Kim Keon Hee, visited the grave at Seoul National Cemetery in southern Seoul a day after making a phone call to former President Park Geun-hye, Yook's daughter, to express his condolences, according to presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon.

Yook was killed in 1974 in a bungled assassination attempt on her husband by a pro-Pyongyang, ethnic Korean man from Japan.

"We still remember first lady Yook who served as the benevolent mother of the people," Yoon wrote in a visitor's book at the cemetery.

During his phone talks with Park, Yoon discussed her health and also requested she visit his residence when the weather cools, saying he would like to ask her for advice on state affairs, according to Jeong. (Yonhap)