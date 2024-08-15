Yoon unveils vision for 'freedom-based unification,' proposes dialogue with N. Korea

President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from left) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (3rd from left) salute the national flag during a ceremony commemorating the 79th Liberation Day held at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol unveiled a vision for unification with North Korea on Thursday, pledging to expand outside information in the reclusive nation and proposing an official dialogue channel that can "take up any issue."

Yoon made the remark in an address marking Liberation Day, which celebrates the 1945 end of Japan's colonial rule, saying, "Complete liberation remains an unfinished task" as the Korean Peninsula still remains divided.

"The freedom we enjoy must be extended to the frozen kingdom of the North, where people are deprived of freedom and suffer from poverty and starvation," Yoon said. "Only when a unified free and democratic nation rightfully owned by the people is established across the entire Korean Peninsula will we finally have complete liberation."

Yoon laid out three key tasks for unification: defending freedom in South Korea from fake news and other destabilizing elements, bringing about changes in North Korea through human rights improvements and outside information, and strengthening cooperation with the international community.

Yoon also proposed an official dialogue with Pyongyang.

"Today, I propose that authorities from both Koreas establish the 'Inter-Korean Working Group,'" Yoon said. "This body could take up any issue, ranging from relieving tensions to economic cooperation, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and disaster and climate-change responses."

Yoon urged the North to respond to the proposal, saying dialogue and cooperation can bring about substantive progress in inter-Korean relations.

Yoon reiterated his commitment to the "audacious initiative" unveiled two years ago, which calls for offering massive assistance to help the impoverished North rebuild its economy in return for denuclearization steps.

"We will begin political and economic cooperation the moment North Korea takes just one step toward denuclearization," he said.

Yoon also outlined plans to expand North Koreans' "right of access to information."

"It is also important to help awaken the people of North Korea to the value of freedom. Testimonials from numerous North Korean defectors show that our radio and TV broadcasts helped make them aware of the false propaganda and instigations emanating from the North Korean regime," Yoon said.

"If more North Koreans come to recognize that unification through freedom is the only way to improve their lives and are convinced that a unified Republic of Korea will embrace them, they will become strong, friendly forces for a freedom-based unification," he said.

Yoon said the South will establish a North Korea Freedom and Human Rights Fund to actively support nongovernmental activities that promote freedom and human rights in the country while continuing to try to provide humanitarian aid to the North.

"We offered relief supplies for flood victims in North Korea, making clear that our government has no intention of turning a blind eye to the North Korean people's suffering," he said. "Even though the North Korean regime rejected our offer yet again, we will never stop making offers of humanitarian aid." (Yonhap)