Independence activist groups, opposition parties to boycott govt.-organized Liberation Day ceremony

By Yonhap

Published : Aug. 15, 2024 - 10:48

Members of the Heritage of Korean Independence call for the withdrawal of the appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as the president of the Independence Hall of Korea outside the War Memorial of Korea in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Members of the Heritage of Korean Independence call for the withdrawal of the appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as the president of the Independence Hall of Korea outside the War Memorial of Korea in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Independence activist groups and opposition parties were set to boycott the government's ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day on Thursday in protest over the appointment of a new president of the Independence Hall of Korea.

The Heritage of Korean Independence (HKI), a state-funded association of independence fighters and their descendants, has vowed to skip the ceremony and organize its own at Hyochang Park in central Seoul in protest of the appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk, accused of holding pro-Japanese views.

Kim's past remarks that South Korea came into being when its government was established in 1948 led to suspicions his appointment was a precursor to designating Aug. 15, 1948, as national foundation day, despite the government's repeated denials.

Korea achieved independence from Japanese colonial rule on Aug. 15, 1945, following Japan's surrender in World War II.

The main opposition Democratic Party and other minor parties have also decided to boycott the ceremony and will hold a separate ceremony at the same park.

HKI said the boycott is meant to protest the government's "pro-Japanese" policies.

It marks the first time that HKI will hold a separate Liberation Day ceremony from the government-organized one.

Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party said the calls for Kim's resignation and ceremony boycotts were political maneuvers that weaken the meaning of Liberation Day, calling for active participation in the government-led event.

"If we truly consider the meaning of liberation, we must not split the national memorial day in two," a PPP spokesperson said in a commentary. (Yonhap)

