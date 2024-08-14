[김대균의 영어산책] be 형용사 for 관용표현 총정리

be 형용사 for 관용표현 총정리 (일상에서 많이 쓰이고 시험에 자주 출제되는 표현들이니 익혀두자!)

appropriate for - This outfit is appropriate for the occasion. (이 옷은 그 행사에 적합하다.)

necessary for - Water is necessary for life. (물은 생명에 필수적이다.)

ready for - She is ready for the interview. (그녀는 인터뷰에 준비가 되어 있다.)

essential for - Vitamins are essential for good health. (비타민은 건강에 필수적이다.)

perfect for - This book is perfect for young readers. (이 책은 어린 독자들에게 완벽하다.)

important for - It's important for you to arrive on time. (시간에 맞춰 도착하는 것이 중요하다.)

sufficient for - The funds are sufficient for the project. (그 자금은 프로젝트에 충분하다.)

eligible for - He is eligible for the scholarship. (그는 장학금을 받을 자격이 있다.)

suitable for - This job is suitable for someone with your skills. (이 일은 당신의 능력에 적합하다.)

grateful for - She is grateful for your help. (그녀는 당신의 도움에 감사하고 있다.)

prepared for - The team is prepared for the competition. (그 팀은 대회를 준비했다.)

qualified for - He is qualified for the position. (그는 그 직책에 자격이 있다.)

known for - This restaurant is known for its excellent service. (이 레스토랑은 훌륭한 서비스로 유명하다.)

responsible for - She is responsible for managing the team. (그녀는 팀을 관리할 책임이 있다.)

recognized for - The artist is recognized for her unique style. (그 예술가는 그녀의 독특한 스타일로 인정받고 있다.)

available for - The software is available for download. (그 소프트웨어는 다운로드할 수 있다.)

compensated for - Workers are compensated for overtime. (근로자들은 초과 근무에 대한 보상을 받는다.)

renowned for - The city is renowned for its historical landmarks. (그 도시는 역사적 명소들로 유명하다.)

useful for - This tool is useful for fixing small appliances. (이 도구는 작은 가전제품을 수리하는 데 유용하다.)

famous for - The town is famous for its annual festival. (그 도시는 연례 축제로 유명하다.)

ideal for - This location is ideal for a family vacation. (이 장소는 가족 휴가에 이상적이다.)

2. How +형용사/부사 주어 동사 구문 총정리 – 일명 ‘형부’가 ‘주동’했다로 암기해도 좋다!

How beautiful the sunset is! (해가 지는 모습이 얼마나 아름다운지!)

How quickly he finished the work! (그가 일을 얼마나 빨리 끝냈는지!)

How happy they were to see each other again! (그들이 다시 만났을 때 얼마나 행복했는지!)

How amazing this discovery is! (이 발견이 얼마나 놀라운지!)

How carefully she planned the event! (그녀가 행사를 얼마나 신중하게 계획했는지!)

How proud we are of you! (우리가 당신을 얼마나 자랑스러워하는지!)

How quiet the room became after the announcement! (발표 후 방이 얼마나 조용해졌는지!)

How delicious the cake tastes! (그 케이크가 얼마나 맛있는지!)

How hard he tried to solve the problem! (그가 문제를 해결하려고 얼마나 열심히 노력했는지!)

How surprised she was by the news! (그녀가 그 소식에 얼마나 놀랐는지!)

3. 최신 토익 독해 동의어 3개 정리

issues = problems

issues - discuss critical issues in the meeting. (n.) (회의에서 중요한 문제들을 논의하다=critical problems) ★★★★

주의! 'issues'는 논의하거나 해결해야 할 문제나 주제를 의미하며, 'problems'와 동의어로 사용된다.

(ex) The team addressed several key issues during the meeting. (팀은 회의 중에 여러 가지 주요 문제를 다루었다.)

(ex) The engineer resolved the technical problems quickly. (엔지니어는 기술적인 문제들을 신속하게 해결했다.)

accommodate = satisfy

accommodate - accommodate the needs of all participants. (v.) (모든 참가자들의 요구를 충족시키다=satisfy the needs) ★★★

주의! 'accommodate'는 요구나 필요를 만족시키거나 편의를 제공하는 것을 의미하며, 'satisfy'와 동의어로 사용된다.

(ex) The hotel can accommodate up to 300 guests. (그 호텔은 최대 300명의 손님을 수용할 수 있다.)

(ex) The restaurant was able to satisfy the dietary requirements of all its guests. (그 식당은 모든 손님들의 식이 요구를 충족시킬 수 있었다.)

manage = lead

manage - manage a large team effectively. (v.) (큰 팀을 효과적으로 관리하다=lead a large team) ★★★★

주의! 'manage'는 조직이나 사람을 효율적으로 통제하고 이끄는 것을 의미하며, 'lead'와 동의어로 사용된다.

(ex) She manages a team of 20 people at her company. (그녀는 회사에서 20명으로 구성된 팀을 관리한다.)

(ex) The CEO led the company to success through strategic planning. (CEO는 전략적 계획을 통해 회사를 성공으로 이끌었다.)