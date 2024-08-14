Korean apparel company Hansae sets sights on boosting American football

Korea American Football Association Chairman Yoo Ho-jung (left) and Hansae Vice Chairman Kim Ik-hwan pose for a photo at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony, at Hansae's Seoul headquarters on Tuesday, (Hansae)

South Korean apparel manufacturer Hansae signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea American Football Association to promote American football, a sport still unfamiliar to many in Korea, the company announced Wednesday.

Hansae and KAFA officials convened at the apparel-maker's Seoul headquarters on Tuesday to sign the deal and discuss joint initiatives. Under the partnership, the groups plan to provide uniforms for Korea's national teams and sponsor an amateur football league.

The collaboration comes as flag football, a noncontact variant of American football, is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. KAFA Chairman Yoo Ho-jung emphasized the timeliness of Hansae's support, "This backing will be crucial for our national team as we eye the 2028 Summer Olympics. We're looking to leverage this partnership to clinch Olympic qualification and expand the sport's footprint in Korea."

The signing ceremony also marked the appointment of Hansae Vice Chairman Kim Ik-hwan as chair of the flag football planning committee for the 2028 Summer Olympics. Kim, eager to boost Korea's global presence in the sport, will attend the 2024 Flag Football World Championships in Lahti, Finland on Aug. 26 to support the Korean national team. There, he also plans to meet International Federation of American Football officials to lobby for Korea to host flag football games next year.

"I'm thrilled to contribute to Korea's American football scene," Kim said of his appointment. "We're taking on the challenge of securing our national team's first-ever Olympic qualification. We'll strive to meet public expectations through active initiatives and support."

Going forward, Kim aims to expand sports-corporate partnerships and launch new community outreach programs.