AmCham seminar offers insight on US work visa

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea's seminar on the US work visa process takes place at the IFC Forum in Yeouido, Seoul, on Wednesday. (AmCham)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted a seminar on Wednesday at the IFC Forum in Yeouido, Seoul, offering an in-depth overview of the US work visa process.

The event focused on providing essential information about US work visas, including the visa categories, their specific requirements and permitted business activities under each visa type.

Experts from various fields also offered insights for corporations and individuals looking to expand into the US market, addressing challenges applicants face and discussing current issues in the investment landscape.

“In the past three years, we have witnessed unprecedented Korean investments in the US, totaling over $140 billion in strategic industries like semiconductors, EV batteries and renewable energy. It is crucial that these investments are supported by all available mechanisms," said AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim in his opening remarks, adding Wednesday's session will provide valuable insights to help Korean companies and their employees navigate the visa process effectively.

Andrew Gately, minister counselor for commercial affairs at the US Embassy in Seoul, delivered congratulatory remarks, emphasizing Korea's role as the US's "trusted supply chain partner."

"Establishing facilities in the US involves critical staff deployments. It is imperative that deployments occur properly with the appropriate visas to ensure the success of Korean investments," Gately noted.

In his keynote speech, US attorney Jung Man-suk of Daeyang Immigration Law Group highlighted the importance of addressing visa issues as the "first crucial step" in establishing a US presence.

During the panel discussion, Jung Hee-chul, director of the International Cooperation Department at the Korea International Trade Association, shared insights on the current landscape of Korean investments in the US, while Jung Young-ho, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Houston, discussed Texas’s rise as a major investment hub.

Meanwhile, AmCham is slated to hold the annual Doing Business in the US seminar in October.