Century after ancestors' sacrifice, descendants become Korean citizens

Pavel Tsoi (left), holding his nephew Danila Tsoi, poses for photos at a naturalization ceremony at the National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, Monday. Including Tsoi and his five relatives from Russia, 27 descendants of 14 independence activists obtained Korean nationality. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

On Monday, ahead of the 79th anniversary of National Liberation Day celebrated on Aug. 15, a special ceremony took place at the National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government, which opened in 2022 to commemorate the China-based Korean government in exile during Japanese colonization from 1910-45.

A total of 27 descendants of 14 independence activists -- 14 from Russia, 11 from China, one from Kazakhstan and one from Cuba -- became Korean nationals upon receiving citizenship certificates issued by the minister of justice.

Among them were six descendants of Tsoi Chan-sik, who received a National Medal, one of South Korea's orders of merit, in 2006. Tsoi passed away in 1926 in Grodekovo, a Russian area that borders China.

Almost a century later, Tsoi’s great-grandson Pavel Tsoi, his sister and her son along with three other relatives have become citizens of the country that their great-grandfather would have claimed as his own, had he lived to see it. Tsoi, 43, said he grew up listening to the story of his great-grandfather, who fought for Korea's independence in the 1920s in Primorsky Krai in the Russian Far East and later taught at a school in the Grodekovo area.

While the legacy of Pavel’s great-grandfather is rooted in fighting for Korea's independence, Pavel’s decision to become Korean aligns with a more contemporary view of patriotism: addressing the issue of the country's low birth rate.

“South Korea is suffering from a low birth rate. I have three kids, and my sister has two,” Tsoi, 43, told The Korea Herald on Monday, just minutes after becoming a Korean citizen.

Tsoi, speaking in English, said he and his family moved to South Korea in February and he has been learning Korean at a university language school.

"I think all the descendants living abroad should think about Korean citizenship," he said.

Penjan Antonio Eng Lim from Cuba is the first in his family to obtain Korean nationality.

“My great-grandfather was never able to come back, and I think he would have wanted me to become a Korean if he were alive,” he told The Korea Herald.

In the late 1920s, at the request of Kim Ku, the head of the KPG, Lim's great-grandfather encouraged the Korean diaspora in Cuba to raise funds for the government in exile.

Lim, who first came to South Korea on a Korean government scholarship, is pursuing a master’s degree in artificial intelligence at Chungnam National University in Daejeon.

“To pay back my great-grandfather’s sacrifice and the South Korean government’s support, I’ll do my best to contribute to the country in the field of artificial intelligence,” Lim said.