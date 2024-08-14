Pianist Park Jae-hong highlights hidden gems by Rachmaninoff, Scriabin in latest album

For emerging Korean pianist Park Jae-hong, his latest album featuring two Russian composers and the upcoming recitals showcasing it will be special, as he will bid a temporary goodbye to the music of these composers he loves this fall.

On Monday, Park released his Decca debut album, featuring Alexander Scriabin’s 24 Preludes Op. 11 and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Sonata No. 1 in D minor Op. 28 - the two composers’ lesser-known works.

Park, winner of the 2021 Busoni Piano Competition first prize and four other awards, said he had dreamed of performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Sonata No. 1 since he was young, but kept postponing it because he felt unprepared.

“Eventually, I couldn't resist it any longer and decided to perform it. I am very grateful for the opportunity to perform and record it,” Park said during a press conference Monday.

Park sees Rachmaninoff’s Piano Sonata No. 1 as “a substantial work, with a thick, long, and deep narrative that flows more like a single, extended piece than one divided by movements” and “wanted to contrast it with something more fragmented yet maintaining its own independent flow, and preludes came to mind. “

“Among the preludes, I have naturally played Chopin, and I've played Rachmaninoff. The first prelude by Scriabin holds significant meaning to me as it was the piece that introduced me to the composer. After practicing and considering Scriabin’s other preludes for the first time, I found it to be a fitting combination, making the recording process enjoyable,” the 25-year-old pianist explained.

Presenting the composers’ more unfamiliar works, Park said a sense of duty pushed him to practice even harder.

"I believe that a performer’s duty is to carefully refine and promote the lesser-known works left by composers so that these pieces receive the love they deserve from audiences. Although neither of these pieces is particularly well-known, in my personal opinion, both are masterpieces equal to or even surpassing other famous works,” Park said. “Since these pieces aren’t popular, if I interpret or play them incorrectly, not only would I be at fault, but people might also think poorly of the composer’s work. I wanted to avoid such an unfortunate outcome, so I worked even harder in my practice."

At the upcoming recitals, Park will present Scriabin’s Fantasy in B minor, Op. 28. He had intended to wait to perform it until he was more mature but decided to present it this time because it makes a good bridge between Scriabin's 24 Preludes and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Sonata No. 1.

Park keeps a list of pieces he plans to perform later, reflecting his respect for the initial encounter with a new work.

“To me, the moment I first engage with a score is a profoundly sacred experience. For example, even if I have numerous opportunities to play Rachmaninoff’s Sonata No. 1 in the future, that initial moment of playing it is unique and can only occur once. I believe it is a matter of respect for the piece to be as well-prepared as possible for that first impression. Therefore, there are some works I prefer to take my time with, understanding them more gradually," he added.

Park will embark on a nationwide recital tour starting Aug. 25 at Tongyeong Concert Hall in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province. He will then perform at Seoul Arts Center on Sept. 1, Ulju Arts Center in Ulsan on Sept. 6 and Suseong Artpia in Daegu on Sept. 21 before the tour comes to an end at Gyeongnam Culture & Art Center in Jinju on Sept. 26.

After these performances, Park will temporarily bid farewell to the Russian music he cherishes.

“I plan to focus very hard on studying German music when I go to Berlin this fall. So, before that, it seems like this will be a precious time for me to say a temporary goodbye to the Russian music I love, which makes me practice more earnestly,” Park said.

Park, who graduated from Seoul Arts High School and studied with pianist Kim Dae-jin at Korea National University of Arts, is set to study under pianist Andras Schiff at Barenboim-Said Akademie in Berlin starting this fall.