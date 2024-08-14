Merck boasts materials know-how at K-Display

Merck Korea managing director Kim Woo-kyu (left) and Yun Yong-kuk, country lead for display solutions at Merck, pose with OLED test cells at Merck Korea's exhibition booth at the K-Display 2024 exhibition in Seoul, Wednesday. (Merck Korea)

Merck Korea, the Korean subsidiary of German science and technology juggernaut Merck, has showcased its materials intelligence with its participation at K-Display 2024, South Korea’s largest display exhibition.

Merck enhances data interpretation and transmission by utilizing intelligence technologies, such as data processing and artificial intelligence, leading the advancement of the digital environment. It plays a crucial role in connecting users with data through display technologies.

Under the new company slogan of “Merck Materialize Light,” the firm is presenting materials with high luminance, high transmittance, short response time, high reliability, low energy consumption, improved device lifetime and optimized optical properties at the show taking place at Coex in southern Seoul until Friday.

Based on its 35 years of investments in liquid crystals and organic light-emitting diodes, Merck Korea has been providing material intelligence to enable the next technology trends in displays, while working on the localization of the research and development of various products, including OLED.

Merck said five zones have been set up at its pavilion, including a flexible display zone showcasing inkjet-printable, flexible hard coating and OLED materials. There is also a premium display zone introducing liquid crystals and photoresists, a zone for sustainable materials and augmented reality and a digital optical zone featuring optical materials used in virtual reality.

Meanwhile, Richard Harding, head of AR and VR business at Merck, also shared insights under the topic of “Recent advances in optical materials towards small form factor, fully immersive AR headsets" on the sidelines of the exhibition.